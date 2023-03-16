MERRILLVILLE — Defense attorney Cara Weineke was trying to convince the Indiana Court of Appeals that while the state did sufficiently prove that her client, Brandon Pritcher, hit his son, it never proved that her client was intentionally trying to kill the child.

Except Weineke wasn't in a courtroom Thursday. She was on stage in the gymnasium of Andrean High School. As part of the court's outreach program, Judges Elizabeth Tavitas, Nancy Vaidik and Leanna K. Weissmann heard oral arguments for a real court case in front of about 425 students, then offered a question-and-answer session.

The case is Pritcher v. the State of Indiana. The Terre Haute resident was found guilty in July at the Vigo County Courthouse of beating his 7-year-old son to death and sentenced to 65 years in prison, according to the Tribune-Star.

During the arguments, which were a snippet of a multiday appeals case, Weineke argued that during Pricher's criminal trial, the prosecution misstated the state’s burden of proof during closing arguments; the state failed to present sufficient evidence proving that Pritcher murdered his son; and Pritcher’s 65-year sentence is too long.

A bulk of the arguments, which lasted slightly less than an hour, was spent discussing whether the court proved cause of death.

Weineke said the state did not meet the threshold required to prove that Pritcher was knowingly and intentionally trying to kill his son, an assertion the court appeared skeptical of. This, in combination with the fact that Pritcher was a generally law-abiding person of good character, means that the court should reduce his sentence.

Robert Yoke, deputy attorney general representing the state, clapped back at that, describing what happened to the boy: "He was repeatedly beaten for a lengthy period of time. And this was his own father doing it."

Yoke argued that the fact that Pritcher knew he was repeatedly smashing his son's head against a wall should be sufficient proof that he knowingly killed the child.

The court also debated how Pritcher's history of mental health challenges should affect his sentence, whether the prosecution made a "fundamental error" during the trial and whether the judge should've stopped the trial because of said flaw, something that raised questions about "activist judges."

Once the brief arguments concluded, students and faculty asked the judges and attorneys about the judicial process. However, they weren't permitted to ask about the case being argued.

The first question: How long does it take attorneys to prepare for arguments like this?

Weineke said it usually takes at least 10 hours just to read and take notes of a court transcript and twice that time to write her briefs — and that's all before they even start preparing oral arguments.

"I must read slow because I feel like it takes me a little longer to get through a transcript," Yoke said. "In this case, as an example, there's three issues, so that obviously takes longer. So, more issues takes more time. In terms of argument preparation, the majority of the past week or two, this is what I was working on. I worked on a few other things, but primarily I was working on the 20 minutes I was standing up and talking to the judges."

Vaidik, one of the presiding judges, told the students about "moots," another thing attorneys do to prepare for oral arguments.

"They have people act as judges, and then those people ask them questions and they have to respond and they pretend that they're before the panel," she said. "So if the fake judges are good, they can anticipate a lot of the questions that might be asked, which is good for the attorneys."

Yoke concurred, adding that moots are "intense" and a "big part of our process." He wears a suit during them to help him feel like he's in a real courtroom.

"It's an art and it's a science," Vaidik said.

One student asked how judges stay impartial and avoid acting on emotion or bias.

"We really just think that our job is about justice," Weissmann replied. "It's not about getting our own personal feelings involved. I was a public defender for a very, very long time (before being a judge) and I represented a lot of difficult clients. And people would ask me, 'Well how do you do that?' And the answer is, sometimes you have to take your own emotions away and just look at the law."

She described it as "just zero in and have tunnel vision."

Another student asked how they became judges.

"Well, first you got to graduate high school," Vaidik told the high schoolers. Then they needed a college and a law degree before practicing law for at least 10 years. She explained that each of the jurists were appointed by the governor.

And before being appointed to the Appeals Court, Vaidik said, she was an elected judge at a lower level of the court system.

