Apple time: Picking time has started in the Region

With fall quickly on its way, it's the perfect time to think about apples.

One of the favorite activities for families during the fall is to enjoy a day of apple picking. Various orchards in the Region and beyond have apples ready to be picked.

The popular fruit is available in many varieties and even various hues. In orchards, apple fans will see everything from red and green to golden colored apples.

Chef, bakers and home cooks regularly use apples in everything from salads and entrees to desserts. And, of course, apple fans know that the popular fruit is delicious to eat as is without adding it to any dish.

Consumers looking for an activity for their families should definitely think about a day out in the orchard. It's enjoyable for young and old alike and is also an educational opportunity.

Take a look at the following list of places to pick apples. Call for more details on what apples are being picked on certain days and during certain weeks.

County Line Orchard

200 County Line Road, Hobart

219-947-4477

Garwood Orchards

5911 W. 50 S., LaPorte

219-362-4385

Radke's Orchards

8999 W. 200 N., Michigan City

219-872-3140

If you have a surplus of apples on hand, try the following recipes.

Caramel Apple Crumb Cheesecake

Cheesecake:

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

2 Granny Smith apples, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch dice

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 pound cream cheese

1 pound goat cheese

1/2 cup granulated sugar

4 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Streusel Crumb Crust:

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups light brown sugar

3/4 cup rolled oats

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

Pinch of ground nutmeg

12 ounces unsalted butter, melted

Caramel Sauce:

1 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup water

1 teaspoon lemon juice

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon fleur de sel

DIRECTIONS: To make the apples: In a large saute pan, heat the butter over medium-high heat. Once melted, add the apples all at once and cook for 4 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the apples are just beginning to soften. Remove from the heat and stir in the cinnamon. Allow to cool completely.

To make the crust and topping: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. In a large bowl, combine the flour, brown sugar, oats, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Add the butter all at once and stir until completely combined and the mixture begins to come together.

Remove two-thirds of the streusel and press it into the bottom of a springform pan. Set aside the remaining one-third for the topping. Place in the oven and bake for 18 to 20 minutes, or until formed and lightly golden. Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely.

To make the cheesecake: Lower the oven to 325 degrees F. In the bowl of an electric mixer, using the paddle attachment, mix the cream cheese and goat cheese on low speed until softened, scraping down the sides of the bowl, underneath the paddle, and the paddle frequently with a rubber spatula, about 2 minutes. Add the granulated sugar and continue mixing on low and scraping down the sides, bottom, and paddle until there are no visible lumps. Add the eggs, one at a time, and mix just until combined, about 10 seconds after each egg. Stir in the vanilla and ground cinnamon.

Prepare the springform pan for a water bath. Place the springform pan in a large cake pan or a roasting pan (one that is around the same height or lower than your springform pan). Pour the batter over the crust and level it with a small offset spatula. Place the cooked apples on top of cheesecake batter and then sprinkle with the remaining third of the streusel. Place in the oven and pour almost boiling water into the roasting pan (it should come up halfway around the sides of the pan). Bake for about 1 hour 10 minutes, until the cheesecake is firm around the edges, but still jiggly in the center (the jiggly part should be about the size of a quarter).

Remove from the oven and remove the cheesecake from the water bath. Remove the foil from the sides of the pan. Gently run a small sharp knife or small spatula around the edges of the pan to loosen the cheesecake from the sides. Allow to cool at room temperature. Place in the refrigerator for at least 8 hours (this will help the cheesecake set completely).

To unmold the cheesecake, gently run a small sharp knife or small spatula around the edges of the pan. Release the latch on the side of the pan and then lift the ring straight up. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

To make the caramel sauce: In a medium 4-quart saucepan (make sure you’re using a saucepan with high sides, not a sauté pan or skillet), combine the granulated sugar, water, and lemon juice and cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the sugar has dissolved. Using a pastry brush dipped in water, brush down any sugar crystals that are on the sides of the pan. Increase the heat to high and continue cooking, without stirring, brushing the sides of the pan with the wet pastry brush as needed. The caramel will begin to take on a light golden color.

Gently swirl (but do not stir) the pan to evenly caramelize the sugar to a medium amber color.

Remove from the heat and carefully add the butter, heavy cream, and fleur de sel. The mixture will begin to bubble and rise slightly in the pan. Whisk until smooth. Allow to cool completely, about 30 minutes.

To garnish the cheesecake: You can either drizzle the caramel over the cheesecake while it is whole and then slice it, or plate each slice individually and pour about 1 tablespoon on top of each slice, allowing the caramel to drip off the sides.

From US Apple Association

Apple Ginger Cooler

1 vanilla bean, seeded

2 cups sugar

1 cup water

Pinch of sea salt

2 cups apple cider or juice

3/4 cup ginger beer

1 large mint leaf (sliced into small pieces to release its aroma)

Dash of apple bitters

DIRECTIONS: To make Vanilla Bean Simple Syrup, bring vanilla bean, sugar, water and sea salt to a boil. Strain and chill.

Pour apple cider, ginger beer, mint leaf, apple bitters and 1/8 teaspoon of vanilla bean simple syrup together over ice. Garnish with fresh mint leaf.