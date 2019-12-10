Bac, Joseph J. (Joe), Sarasota, FL
Crase, Terry A., 68, Formerly of Northwest Indiana
Decker, Patricia A., 79, Hammond
Heilmeyer (nee Krejcir), Helene L., 39, Calumet Township
Kosak, Karen Lynn, 72, Valparaiso
Masterson, Daisy M., 93, Hobart
Nichols, Georgia Angelov, 67, Merrillville
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Olsen, Sara-Jean (Sally) Heins, 80, Broomfield, CO
Rosco, Diana L., 76, Valparaiso
Steuer (nee Fischer), Lorraine Viers, 89, Crown Point
Talevski (nee DeLafosse), Lori Marie, 40, Crown Point
Talley, Magdelina A. "Monda", 60, St. John
Tkalec, Sr., John Steve, 91, Medaryville
Whited, Robin, 62, Kouts