Bac, Joseph J. (Joe), Sarasota, FL

Crase, Terry A., 68, Formerly of Northwest Indiana

Decker, Patricia A., 79, Hammond

Heilmeyer (nee Krejcir), Helene L., 39, Calumet Township

Kosak, Karen Lynn, 72, Valparaiso

Masterson, Daisy M., 93, Hobart

Nichols, Georgia Angelov, 67, Merrillville

Olsen, Sara-Jean (Sally) Heins, 80, Broomfield, CO

Rosco, Diana L., 76, Valparaiso

Steuer (nee Fischer), Lorraine Viers, 89, Crown Point

Talevski (nee DeLafosse), Lori Marie, 40, Crown Point

Talley, Magdelina A. "Monda", 60, St. John

Tkalec, Sr., John Steve, 91, Medaryville

Whited, Robin, 62, Kouts

