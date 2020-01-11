Alo, Denise, Munster

Fraze, Bonnie, 81, Cedar Lake

Horvath, Michael G., 64, Munster

Kulacz, Teresa, 49

Rankin, Rev. H. Glenn, 96, Anderson

Ryan, Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Thomas A., 76, Winchester, VA

Shults, Donald W., 74, Highland

