Jerry Holt, who penned the biographical “One Helluva Ride” discovered his subject and inspiration for his play by luck and nearly 4,000 miles away.
“I was over in Bergen, Norway last year, and it was a particularly dark and stormy night and wanted to see if the internet was working,” he recalled. “I was surfing and I came to the name Bessie Stringfield, which I never heard before, and I found she had a compelling story.”
Making its debut March 23 and 24 at Hammond’s Beatniks on Conkey, “Ride” is the tale of Stringfield who, before turning 20, began the first of scores of motorcycle trips throughout the United States in the early and mid-20th Century. Credited as the first African-American woman to cross the states solo, Stringfield encountered more than her share of harassment due to her race and gender.
Her travels would take her out of the continental United States and through Europe and South America over the course of her lifetime. In 2002, nearly a decade after her passing, Stringfield was inducted into the Motorcycle Hall of Fame.
Holt has penned acclaimed one-person shows based on iconic figures such as early/mid Major League Baseball team owner Branch Rickey and actress Julia Marlowe. He is also an English professor at Purdue University Northwest and resides in Westville.
“In the 1930s, we have Jim Crow, and we have this African American woman who has fallen in love with motorcycles,” Holt said. “Throwing all caution to the wind, she goes back and forth across the United States nine times at a time where she had every right to be terrified. But she wasn’t.”
“She was living the life she wanted to live, and I find that admirable,” he added.
Joycie Brantley, who worked with Holt in a past production of his short plays, “Life on a Ledge,” portrays Stringfield in the premiere production of “Ride.”
“I just loved her work so much I thought she’d be perfect for this part,” Holt said of Brantley. “It turns out she’s knocking it out of the park.”
“Ride” is directed by Beatniks on Conkey founders Rip and Bonnie Johnson.
“I hope people leave thinking ‘what an amazing thing a human life is,’” Holt said of his play. “And the possibilities in life for Bessie Stringfield, or anyone, are just infinite.”