Area realtors expect strong demand to continue

“I want to buy your house.”
The message in post cards, letters or signs posted along the roads in certain neighborhoods promise a quick sale at a fair price, and you don’t even have to do any repairs.
Pete Novak, CEO of the Greater Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors, said the oft-repeated message is a sign of the times. It’s a good sign for sellers but a bad sign for buyers.
“Realtors have buyers but no houses,” Novak said. “I hear stories of people using unconventional means to get homes. Even buyers have done it. It’s that kind of market where they are looking for homes.
“Much like on the national level, the market is very strong,” Novak said. “There’s still a strong demand on the buyer’s side. That makes it a seller’s market. The problem is an inventory shortage. There are not enough homes for sale to meet the demand, and prices have been skyrocketing since about 2014. And it’s getting worse — or better, depending on whether you’re buying or selling — each year.”
Prior to the recession of about a dozen years ago, home sales were increasing as lenders took advantage of the high demand, sometimes with spurious practices that led to the housing bubble bursting and sales plummeting. Before the bubble popped, builders were willing to risk investing in new home construction projects, and many of them got burned.
Many smaller construction companies went out of business and the business has been slow to recover although the demand for homes is at pre-recession levels. It has created a fierce competition for the homes that are for sale, which has sent the average price of homes soaring.
“From a national perspective, we’ve seen fewer first-time buyers although the market is strong. Sellers turn into buyers, and now they have more equity because they are selling high, but they also have to buy high. So, instead of putting their home on the market, people are keeping them longer.”
Novak said the average price of a home sold in the seven-county area where GNIAR members do business was about $130,000 before the recession. In the most recent tally that has risen to $175,000 with 6 percent increases in each of the last two or three years.
So, it’s no wonder some have begun beating the bushes for houses to sell. Novak said computer programs exist that analyze the information on properties to try to find people most likely to be interested in selling. The programs look at when the home was bought, how much equity it might have, the neighborhood’s desirability and whether the owners are behind on the mortgage – anything that might trigger the desire to sell.
“It doesn’t happen except in this type of market. Part of the demand in Northwest Indiana is the influx of Illinois residents to the area. It started when Barack Obama was president with the positive factors of jobs and the markets. Usually when demand rises, the supply rises. That’s not corresponding this time. They would build if they could. It’s mostly a labor issue.”
Total annual home sales in the seven counties (Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski) dropped to about 6,600 in 2011 after peaking at more than 10,000 before the recession. By 2018 sales had climbed back to the pre-recession level with almost 11,000 in 2018 before dropping slightly in 2019 because of the shortage, which has become more acute with each passing year.
Lake County had total sales of 6,045 in 2019, down from 6,248 the year before. Porter County also had a slight drop in sales from 2,508 in 2018 compared to 2,409 in 2019, while LaPorte County dropped from 1,328 in 2018 to 1,288 in 2019. The other four counties all had increases in sales.
The average sale price of homes increased in all seven counties with Porter County leading the way with an average of $215,000 in 2019 while Jasper was second at $183,250 followed by Lake at $174,000.
GNIAR board President Craig Frendling, of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices said he is optimistic about the coming year.
“It’s true we have a historically low inventory of homes, but the demand is still strong with Illinois people coming to Indiana in ever larger numbers,” Frendling said. “Prices will be high, but there’s not a lot of inventory so the market will be flat. We need builders to build more homes. A couple of builders are working on it, and good financing is available for both builders and buyers.
“After the recession, a lot of weird financing methods disappeared and the business got better from a quality standpoint for the buyers,” Frendling said. “Overall, I think we will see a good, safe year. There’s no indication we’re going to lose value on the inventory of homes.
“The north county area has no large parcels available to develop, but there’s tons of development in the south county areas. When the commuter train goes to Lowell, it will really help, although people who live along the tracks might not like that.”