Area realtors expect strong demand to continue

Many smaller construction companies went out of business and the business has been slow to recover although the demand for homes is at pre-recession levels. It has created a fierce competition for the homes that are for sale, which has sent the average price of homes soaring.

“From a national perspective, we’ve seen fewer first-time buyers although the market is strong. Sellers turn into buyers, and now they have more equity because they are selling high, but they also have to buy high. So, instead of putting their home on the market, people are keeping them longer.”

Novak said the average price of a home sold in the seven-county area where GNIAR members do business was about $130,000 before the recession. In the most recent tally that has risen to $175,000 with 6 percent increases in each of the last two or three years.

So, it’s no wonder some have begun beating the bushes for houses to sell. Novak said computer programs exist that analyze the information on properties to try to find people most likely to be interested in selling. The programs look at when the home was bought, how much equity it might have, the neighborhood’s desirability and whether the owners are behind on the mortgage – anything that might trigger the desire to sell.