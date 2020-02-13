Arguing the point

Cy the Cynic says that arguing about politics is like trying to convince new parents that their baby isn't the cutest one in the nursery. Arguing questions of bridge can be the same way.

Today's West led a low heart against 3NT: deuce, ten, queen. Declarer led a club to dummy and returned a diamond: three, jack, queen. West, reluctant to lead a second heart, exited with a spade.

South took dummy's ace and led another diamond to his king. West won and persisted with another spade, whereupon South took three diamonds, a heart, two spades and four clubs.

Hearts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

"You didn't want to beat the contract?" East asked his partner. "Set up your hearts while you still have the ace of diamonds."

"Presenting declarer with a second heart trick couldn't be right," West argued.

West loses the argument. Given time to set up his diamonds, South is almost sure to have nine winners. When West takes the queen of diamonds, he must lead the ace and a low heart. South will go down.

Daily question

You hold: S 9 8 7 H A J 9 6 5 D A Q 6 C 8 5. Your partner opens one diamond, you respond one heart and he bids one spade. What do you say?

Answer: This problem is tough. You have the values to invite game, though not to force to game, but no invitational action appeals. No heart rebid is right. Bid three diamonds if that call would invite. If it would be forcing, underbid with two diamonds or, if your system permits, bid two clubs as a stalling "fourth-suit" call.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0