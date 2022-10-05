Art Barn School of Art is exhibiting works by the Duneland Plein Air Painters

The Art Barn School of Art is exhibiting the work of Duneland Plein Air Painters who capture some of the Region's most iconic sights while setting up their easels outdoors.

An opening reception will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Art Barn School of Art at 695 N. 400 E. in Valparaiso.

The exhibit will feature the work of Sandy Appleby, Lynn Buckmaster, Adriana Espinosa Calle, Kei J. Constantinov, Kris E. Cook, Dawn Duty, Sharon Goodall, Kuhn Hong, Sue Hughes, Laura Krentz, Carolyn Lelek, Christine J. Newton, Anita Philips, Carleen O'Connor Rivera, DeBorah Stipanovich, Margaret Sullivan, Betty Thomas, Nicole Willbur and Linda Wheat-Monahan.

They paint outside, from life, using all their senses to capture their impressions of a scene. "Plein Air" is literally French for painting outside.

"Each week from early April to the end of October members of the Duneland Plein Air Painters meet in a different location to paint in the open air," Art Barn School of Art Executive Director Amy Davis Navardauskas said. "Carrying on a long tradition of painting outdoors in natural light, these artists record their impression of local scenes while dealing with elements of nature."

The group has been chronicling Northwest Indiana brushstroke by brushstroke for more than a decade.

"Painting together for over 14 years the group has painted beach scenes from Beverly Shores to West Beach, gardens in Michigan City, LaPorte, South Bend and Niles, Michigan and landscapes and city scenes from Red Mill County Park in LaPorte County to downtown Valparaiso and Three Oaks Michigan," she said. "The beauty and diversity of this unique region is captured by the artists using a variety of techniques and media. They paint dunes, beaches, farmland, town squares, private gardens and many other iconic sites in the Region."

Expect to see familiar sights at the exhibit, which runs through Oct. 29. They've painted many landmarks like the Michigan City Harbor, Kankakee River, Chellberg Farm at the Indiana Dunes National Park, Fernwood Gardens, Lakeside Lavender Farm, Pioneer Land, Deep River County Park in Lake County, Schoolhouse Shops, downtown Valpo, Ogden Gardens and Sunset Hill County Park in Valparaiso.

"Plein Air painters deal with change; changing shadows, changing light, changing weather. A sudden wind gust can pick up a canvas and carry it away," she said. "Cars or delivery trucks can suddenly block a view. A rain shower may begin. Shadows move and new details emerge. This is all part of the experience of painting from and in nature. The members of the Duneland Plein Air Painters enjoy these challenges and the camaraderie of painting together."

For more information, call 219.462.9009 or visit artbarnschool.org.