Related to this story
Most Popular
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Parlor Doughnuts opens; Big N Little and Santiago’s Mexican Restaurante close
Parlor Doughnuts opens; Big N Little and Santiago’s Mexican Restaurante close
"Witnesses report that a group of juveniles were jumping off the breakwall after being advised not to by East Chicago Marina staff," the DNR said.
Older woman safely removed from home by firefighters after multiple departments respond to Labor Day blaze.
Larry Ellison's big game helped give Times No. 1 Crown Point a decisive victory over Times No. 2 Merrillville.
Follow along for live score updates from around the Region during Week 3 of the high school football season.