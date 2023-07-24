Jul 24, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Firefighters walk inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral, heavily damaged in a Russian missile attack Sunday in Odesa, Ukraine. LIBKOS Residents stand outside their apartment building Sunday in Odesa, Ukraine, following Russian missile attacks. JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS Related to this story Most Popular Jury finds Highland woman not guilty of reckless homicide A jury found a Highland woman not guilty on Wednesday in connection to an August 2021 fatal accident. Thousands of visitors to flock to Region for Fastpitch World Series, which will pump millions into local economy Thousands of visitors will flock to the Region next week for the National Softball Association Even & Odd North World Series, which will p… CMT pulls music video of Jason Aldean’s controversial song; singer defends lyrics There has been more fallout regarding Jason Aldean’s controversial single, “Try That in a Small Town.” Trial proceedings underway for Highland woman who drove 85 mph during fatal crash Damico testified on Tuesday that she doesn't remember the day of the accident at all and could only recount it through pictures that were shown. Train derailed in Valparaiso, resulting in at least one road closure that will last for days A Canadian National Railway train derailed in Valparaiso Saturday morning and has closed roads in the city.