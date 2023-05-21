May 21, 2023 51 min ago 0 1 of 5 Beer lovers from all over the country descend on Munster for the Dark Lord Day festival Saturday at the 3 Floyds brewery. JOHN J. WATKINS PHOTOSTHE TIMES Evan Danszczak of Cleveland purchases T-shirts from Sean Abram at the Dark Lord Day festival Saturday at the 3 Floyds brewery in Munster. Thousands of bottles of 3 Floyds' Dark Lord beer are distributed Saturday at Dark Lord Day in Munster. Beer lovers from all over the country descend on Munster for the Dark Lord Day festival Saturday at the 3 Floyds brewery. Mike Sudol (left) and James Foley of Chicago make their appearance as Dark Lords for the Dark Lord Day festival Saturday at the 3 Floyds brewery in Munster. Related to this story Most Popular Woman charged after 14-year-old Porter County student found with sex videos on cell phone "Remember, all of this stays between you and me," the accused reportedly told the boy after the massage. Judge strikes down Indiana law that disarmed Lake County sheriff A judge has struck down a portion of a state law that prevented Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr., and all individuals under indictment, … Arrest made in 2 Valpo home break-ins, police say While at the scene, police received word from the homeowner that a friend's apartment in the 400 block of Monroe Street had also been broke into. Region high school student booked into Porter County Jail in shooting death "Defendant is ordered to appear at all hearings dates," the judge said. "Failure to appear will result in an arrest warrant being issued." Drunken driver in 100 mph chase thanks officer for 'getting him off the road,' Porter County cops say A woman told police as she hid in her home, the accused knocked at the door and yelled, "I'm going to kill you" before overturning a few flowe…