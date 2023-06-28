Jun 28, 2023 41 min ago 0 1 of 2 Felix "Flex" Maldonado paints a mural in Hammond. JOSEPH S. PETE PHOTOS, THE TIMES Felix Flex Maldonado, from left, Seda Turan and Ish Muhammad Nieves pose by a mural at the Merge Building in downtown Hammond. Related to this story Most Popular Dozens of new Indiana laws take effect Saturday There were 252 new Indiana laws approved this year by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and enacted by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb. NWI Business Ins and Outs: Mi Tierra closing after 22 years; La Carreta, Flako's Tacos, Wendy's, Bulldog Ale House, WhoaZone, The Love of Arts and Illinois Dermatology Institute opening NWI Business Ins and Outs: Mi Tierra closing after 22 years; La Carreta, Flako's Tacos, Wendy's, Bulldog Ale House, WhoaZone, The Love of Arts… Learn about more of the new Indiana laws taking effect Saturday Unless otherwise noted, each House Enrolled Act (HEA) and Senate Enrolled Act (SEA) takes effect Saturday. Historic steam locomotive given new life in downtown Gary "Even for people who aren't into trains or rail fans or into the history of the steam locomotive, it's just such a unique thing to see. There'… Identity released of motorcyclist who died in Portage crash "The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision," Portage police Lt. Rob Maynard said.