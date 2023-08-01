Related to this story
The highway was closed between Route 2 exit in Lowell and U.S. 30 exit near Merrillville between 12:20 p.m. and 6:15 p.m., state police said.
Cody Rosenthal, 27, of Crown Point, was identified as the driver in the crash, police said.
Two of the Region's most beloved Northwest Indiana-style burger joints were featured on NBC Chicago's Food Guy.
He will serve a year in Lake County Community Corrections, six months in Kimbrough Community Corrections and two and a half years’ probation.
WHITING — Pierogi Fest got off to a steamy start Friday but that didn’t stop the good times — and craziness — from rolling down 119th Street d…