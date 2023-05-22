May 22, 2023 35 min ago 0 1 of 2 Felix Rosenqvist prepares to drive during qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. DARRON CUMMINGS, ASSOCIATED PRESS Scott Dixon walks to his car before the start of qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. MICHAEL CONROY, ASSOCIATED PRESS Related to this story Most Popular Woman charged after 14-year-old Porter County student found with sex videos on cell phone "Remember, all of this stays between you and me," the accused reportedly told the boy after the massage. Judge strikes down Indiana law that disarmed Lake County sheriff A judge has struck down a portion of a state law that prevented Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr., and all individuals under indictment, … Region high school student booked into Porter County Jail in shooting death "Defendant is ordered to appear at all hearings dates," the judge said. "Failure to appear will result in an arrest warrant being issued." Arrest made in 2 Valpo home break-ins, police say While at the scene, police received word from the homeowner that a friend's apartment in the 400 block of Monroe Street had also been broke into. Drunken driver in 100 mph chase thanks officer for 'getting him off the road,' Porter County cops say A woman told police as she hid in her home, the accused knocked at the door and yelled, "I'm going to kill you" before overturning a few flowe…