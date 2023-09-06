Related to this story
Most Popular
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Parlor Doughnuts opens; Big N Little and Santiago’s Mexican Restaurante close
Parlor Doughnuts opens; Big N Little and Santiago’s Mexican Restaurante close
"He then told the police he was awakened by a loud noise and saw that the child was shot, and that he believes the child had accidentally shot…
"Witnesses report that a group of juveniles were jumping off the breakwall after being advised not to by East Chicago Marina staff," the DNR said.
Older woman safely removed from home by firefighters after multiple departments respond to Labor Day blaze.
A teenager being held in the Lake County Juvenile Center on a murder charge attempted to break out earlier this month, according to charging d…