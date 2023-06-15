Jun 15, 2023 41 min ago 0 1 of 2 The Triangle Hills YMCA Camp is open for the second time this summer. Young campers test their agility on the high ropes course. JOHN J. WATKINS PHOTOS, THE TIMES Campers can climb all four sides of the rock climbing wall. The inside of the structure is also climbable. Related to this story Most Popular 34-year-old woman identified in Merrillville homicide; suspect in custody Ashley Bitikofer, 34, of Portage died Thursday from multiple gunshot wounds. She and the suspect reportedly had a relationship that ended a fe… Bone Dry bar closes in Highland after more than 2 decades A long-standing Region dive bar has poured its last beer after more than two decades. Duke goes home, ending status as longest dog resident at Region shelter "Happy tails, Duke. We love you! 'Adopted' looks good on you, good boy." Woman dead, man 'critical' from overnight shootings in Merrillville Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Alexander Van Rite at 219-769-3531, extension 349 or at avanrite@merrillville.in.gov. 2 dead in separate car crashes in Gary, Hebron John Price, 44, and Nadia Flewellen, 22, died from injuries sustained in car crashes Friday.