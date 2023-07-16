Related to this story
Most Popular
Someone who purchased a Powerball Double Play lottery ticket for Monday's drawing at a Northwest Indiana gas station likely has a big smile on…
The road is closed due to a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV at the intersection Indianapolis Boulevard and Industrial Drive.
If convicted, Martinez would lose his position as sheriff.
Thomas J. Sanhamel, 45, allegedly damaged three police vehicles after leading troopers on a pursuit Wednesday afternoon.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has rescinded two of his predecessors' executive orders aimed at limiting state regulations after their provisions largely w…