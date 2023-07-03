Retired amateur bowler Mike Jones is a Northwest Indiana Oilmen superfan who goes to every game, displaying homemade signs he's made for every player and being one of the most vocal people in the stadium.
JOHN J. WATKINS PHOTOS, THE TIMES
Mike Jones is a Northwest Indiana Oilmen superfan who goes to every game, displaying homemade signs he's made for every player and being one of the most vocal people in the stadium.
Retired amateur bowler and superfan Mike Jones waits to cheer on the Northwest Indiana Oilmen at Oil City Stadium.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Mi Tierra closing after 22 years; La Carreta, Flako's Tacos, Wendy's, Bulldog Ale House, WhoaZone, The Love of Arts…
Retired amateur bowler Mike Jones is a Northwest Indiana Oilmen superfan who goes to every game, displaying homemade signs he's made for every player and being one of the most vocal people in the stadium.