"When you do a job for all intents and purposes people have died doing, you take it a little more seriously and value that person working next…
Ashley Bitikofer, 34, of Portage died Thursday from multiple gunshot wounds. She and the suspect reportedly had a relationship that ended a fe…
A long-standing Region dive bar has poured its last beer after more than two decades.
Crown Point nurse remains at large, as of Wednesday, after admitting to stealing Xanax and Norco pills from patients in 2021. She was charged …
John Price, 44, and Nadia Flewellen, 22, died from injuries sustained in car crashes Friday.