Related to this story
Most Popular
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Parlor Doughnuts opens; Big N Little and Santiago’s Mexican Restaurante close
Parlor Doughnuts opens; Big N Little and Santiago’s Mexican Restaurante close
"He then told the police he was awakened by a loud noise and saw that the child was shot, and that he believes the child had accidentally shot…
The video shows the officer seated in the vehicle with their mouth open and eyes closed. Police said they are investigating the incident.
A teenager being held in the Lake County Juvenile Center on a murder charge attempted to break out earlier this month, according to charging d…
Older woman safely removed from home by firefighters after multiple departments respond to Labor Day blaze.