Jun 26, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 3 Shirley Heinz Land Trust Executive Director Kris Krouse talks about restoration work at the Seidner Dune and Swale. JOSEPH S. PETE PHOTOS, THE TIMES Waterflower flock to the Seidner Dune and Swale in Hammond. A Calumet Heritage Area group tours the Seidner Dune and Swale in Hammond. Related to this story Most Popular Dozens of new Indiana laws take effect Saturday There were 252 new Indiana laws approved this year by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and enacted by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb. Thornton Quarry, I-80's Grand Canyon, an economic bedrock with another 200 years of reserves left "When you do a job for all intents and purposes people have died doing, you take it a little more seriously and value that person working next… Historic steam locomotive given new life in downtown Gary "Even for people who aren't into trains or rail fans or into the history of the steam locomotive, it's just such a unique thing to see. There'… Indiana appeals court affirms right to lake view in Ogden Dunes zoning dispute The Indiana Court of Appeals has determined that an Ogden Dunes couple is allowed to challenge the building of a home that would block their v… NWI Business Ins and Outs: Mi Tierra closing after 22 years; La Carreta, Flako's Tacos, Wendy's, Bulldog Ale House, WhoaZone, The Love of Arts and Illinois Dermatology Institute opening NWI Business Ins and Outs: Mi Tierra closing after 22 years; La Carreta, Flako's Tacos, Wendy's, Bulldog Ale House, WhoaZone, The Love of Arts…