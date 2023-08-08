Aug 8, 2023 19 min ago 0 1 of 2 Chesterton resident Mary Ann Pals pauses to photograph a butterfly at Mnoké Prairie. She is an artist in residence at Indiana Dunes National Park. JOHN J. WATKINS PHOTOS, THE TIMES Chesterton resident Mary Ann Pals is an artist in residence at Indiana Dunes National Park. A spicebush swallowtail butterfly is the subject of a photograph she is taking. Related to this story Most Popular Porter County nudist club celebrating 90 years with open invitation to wear nothing but a smile "This is a place where it all becomes equal," nudist club member Bill Peiffer said. Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom to close after 15 years in Merrillville Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom is closing after 15 years at one of Northwest Indiana's most prominent highway interchanges. Longtime attorney for Lake County dies John Dull served as attorney for the Lake County Board of Commissioners, representing the executive branch of Indiana's second-most populous c… Portage neighbors wake to man beating whimpering puppy so badly she had to be euthanized, cops say Police said they arrived to find the young dog alive, but struggling to breath with blood bubbling from her nose. East Chicago gas station sells winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 23-24-33-51-64 and Powerball 5.