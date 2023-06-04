Jun 4, 2023 19 min ago 0 1 of 3 The Rev. Benjamin Ross (left) vests his brother, Robert, during the rite of ordination Saturday at Holy Angels Cathedral in Gary. Robert Ross, a Highland native, was ordained a Catholic priest. STEVE EUVINO PHOTOS, THE TIMES Newly ordained Deacons Zachary Glick (left) and Steven Caraher assist Catholic Bishop Robert J. McClory at the altar Saturday during the ordination Mass at Holy Angels Cathedral in Gary. Newly ordained Rev. Robert Ross distributes Communion to his father, Thomas, during the ordination Mass Saturday at Holy Angels Cathedral in Gary. Related to this story Most Popular Woman charged after 14-year-old Porter County student found with sex videos on cell phone "Remember, all of this stays between you and me," the accused reportedly told the boy after the massage. Firearm 'prank' causes teen's death in Crown Point, sheriff says A teenager was shot and killed late Sunday night in Crown Point when an apparent prank with a firearm ended in tragedy, according to the Lake … Cleveland-Cliffs to reline blast furnace in 2025 Cleveland-Cliffs plans to reline a blast furnace at its Burns Harbor Works steel mill in 2025. Coroner releases identity of 16-year-old Crown Point boy shot dead in firearm prank Police ask that anyone with additional information about the shooting contact the Lake County Sheriff's Department. State representative arrested for OWI following I-65 crash, police say An outspoken Hoosier lawmaker representing a portion of southeastern Indiana was arrested Wednesday following a vehicle crash near his hometow…