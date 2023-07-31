After 62 hours and 11 minutes of continual motion on two Great lakes, the sailboat Geronimo and its seven-member crew finally arrived at Mackinac Island.
PROVIDED
Since it was built in 1994, Geronimo has competed 28 times in the esteemed Chicago yacht Club Race to Mackinac, the longest annual freshwater sailing race in the world.
JERRY DAVICH, THE TIMES
As with many sailors, these Mac races have put yearly gusts of wind into the sails of Lunn's life. He met his wife, Kate, through sailing. They were racing on different boats in a national offshore one-design, or NOOD regatta, in 2000.
PROVIDED
Herb Philbrick, the sailboat's second-generation owner and skipper, shown during the race to Mackinac Island.
