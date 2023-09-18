Anthony and Mary Gengo, Tony Gengo's parents, as teenagers. The couple moved to Gary from New York City, before moving to Valparaiso.
Anthony Gengo Sr. opened the first Tony's Place on "top of the hill" on Lincolnway, several blocks east of its current location, which opened in 1962.
Tony Gengo is as politically correct as the year 1955, when his father opened the first Tony's Place on "top of the hill" on Lincolnway, several blocks east of its current location, which opened in 1962.
"It was like all of our customers died at once," said Tammie Charnas, the manager of Tony's Place. "I never get to see them again. It's just horrible."
