Daniel Leader never tires of eating or making fresh bread. From the moment he smelled the aroma of a bread being baked in a Paris boulangerie at the age of 22, Leader turned his attention to all things bread.
The chef/baker/author recently released his latest book "Living Bread: Tradition and Innovation in Artisan Bread Making." Through the book, Leader wanted to put the spotlight on some of the world's bakers who are passionate about the art of good bread.
"I wanted to make it accessible, interesting and exciting for people," he said, about the topic of bread baking. Leader, who has written other books on bread, including "Bread Alone," and "Local Breads: Sourdough and Whole-Grain Recipes from Europe's Best Artisan Bakers," said while doing this new book, he found it interesting to talk to the bakers and tell their stories about their passion for the craft and their love for bread.
"I wanted to write a book about the larger community of which I'm proud to be a part of," writes Leader, who's also the owner of the bakery Bread Alone, with headquarters in New York's Catskills area.
In the book, Leader tells the stories of bakers such as Heinz Weichardt in Berlin, Germany , who's been milling his own flour for four decades; Fabrice Guery, who works in innovation and research at Minoterie Suire in France; and artisan baker Richard Ruan of La Boulangerie Des Carmes in Angers, France, who's known as a "baker's baker."
Chapters in "Living Bread" also talk about everything from Simple Sourdoughs and Yeasted Pre-Ferments to Sprouted Breads and Straight Doughs.
"People get really excited about breads," Leader said, adding that feedback on the book has been positive. "People are enjoying the stories and recipes. They love reading about the bakers."
The simple concept of wanting to learn to bake one's own bread, the author explained, coincides with the fact that "people are yearning for real things in life," he said.
Leader said his interest in not only good bread but cooking and food, in general, was also influenced by family.
"Both my maternal and paternal grandmothers were great cooks...A variety of breads and pastries were part of the repertoire," he said.
Home cooks and readers of "Living Bread" will find assorted recipes in the cookbook, including Vegan Brioche, Olive Filoncini, Quinoa Twist with Seeds, Baguette de Tradition, Laminated Honey Rye and more.
The following recipes are in "Living Bread."
Sprouted Volkornbrot
Sprouted rye berries:
700g rye berries
700g water
Rye sourdough starter
23g rye sourdough starter
95g water
95g medium rye flour
Final dough
895g sprouted rye berries
179g water
18g salt
27g molasses
10g rye sourdough starter
Steps:
Step 1:
Sprout the rye berries: Combine the rye berries and water in a small bowl. Cover and let stand, rinsing them in a fine-mesh strainer three times, for 6 hours. Place in a bowl, cover with a damp paper towel, and let stand at room temperature until sprouted, overnight. Berries should be soft with small sprouts (radicle) appearing at the root end. At this point you can keep the sprouted berries, covered with a damp cloth, in your refrigerator for 1 week, or freeze in a zipper-lock bag for up to 1 month.
Step 2:
Prepare the rye sourdough starter: In a small bowl, vigorously stir together the sourdough and water. Stir in the flour until smooth. Cover and let ferment at room temperature (68 to 77 degrees) until doubled in volume, 8 to 12 hours.
Step 3:
Make the final dough: If refrigerated or frozen, let the sprouted berries come to room temperature. Process them in a meat grinder as you would sausage meat. The finer the grind, the finer the crumb. I prefer to grind the mash on the medium screen. Scrape into a large mixing bowl. Add the water, salt, molasses, and sourdough. Stir with a spatula until smooth.
Step 4:
Final proof: Coat a 9- by 5-inch loaf pan with vegetable oil. Scrape the dough into the pan and smooth the top with a spatula. Cover with plastic wrap. Let stand at room temperature until it is porous and slightly risen, 3 to 4 hours.
Step 5:
Bake: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Place the pan on the middle rack of the oven. Bake until the loaf is caramel brown and a thermometer inserted into the center registers 190 degrees, about 1 hour. Immediately invert the loaf onto a wire rack, re-invert, and let cool completely. Store in a brown paper bag at room temperature for 5 to 7 days.
From "Living Bread"
Pizza Bianca di Forno Campo de' Fiori
500g Tipo 00 flour with W value of 250 to 260
425g ice water
11g salt
1g dry instant yeast
25g olive oil
5g flaky sea salt
15g fresh rosemary or thyme, chopped
Steps:
Step 1
Make the final dough: Combine the flour, 375 g of the ice water, the salt, and yeast in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a dough hook. Stir with a rubber spatula just until a rough dough forms. With the dough hook, mix on low (2 on a KitchenAid mixer) for 4 minutes. Turn the mixer to medium-high (8 on a KitchenAid mixer) and continue to mix, very slowly drizzling in the remaining 50 g water over the course of another 12 minutes. The dough will be very loose, almost liquid. Continue mixing for 3 to 4 minutes, until the dough comes together. Turn the mixer to the highest speed and mix until the dough pulls away from the sides of the bowl, another 2 to 4 minutes.
Step 2:
First fermentation: Transfer the dough to a lightly oiled, clear 4-quart container with a lid. Cover and let stand at room temperature for 2 hours.
Step 3:
Retard: Refrigerate the dough for 18 to 24 hours.
Step 4:
Warm up: Remove the dough from the refrigerator and let sit on the counter to warm up, about 1 hour.
Step 5:
About 1 hour before baking, place a baking stone on the middle rack of the oven. Preheat the oven to 500 degrees. Pour the dough onto a lightly floured countertop and gently press into a rectangle measuring 12 by 20 inches. Use a bench scraper or sharp chef’s knife to cut the dough into two rectangles measuring 6 by 20 inches. Lightly drape with plastic wrap. Let rest 30 minutes.
Step 6:
Bake: Line two baker’s peels or rimless baking sheets with parchment. Dust with flour. Transfer the rectangles to the peels or baking sheets and dimple the dough all over with your fingertips. Lift two corners of a rectangle from the peel, stretching it as you lift, and place it back down on the peel several times to stretch the dough to 12 by 18 inches. Gently dimple the dough again. Brush with olive oil and sprinkle with sea salt to taste and rosemary. Repeat with the remaining dough rectangle. Slide one pizza, still on the parchment, onto the baking stone. Bake until the pizza is bubbled and golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes. Slide the pizza, still on the parchment, onto a cutting board. Repeat with the remaining pizza. Slice and serve immediately.