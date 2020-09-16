Artistic aptitude

When I watched today’s deal in my club’s penny game, Cy the Cynic was declarer — and played like a man who wanted to go back to the drawing board but had no aptitude for art.

West led a low spade against 3NT, and dummy’s queen won. Cy then took the queen and ace of clubs, counting on a normal 3-2 break, but when West discarded, Cy was doomed. He took three clubs, two spades, two diamonds and one heart, but he had no route to a ninth trick.

Third diamond

Cy had an extra chance for his contract, but after he tested the clubs, it was too late to go back to the drawing board. After the Cynic wins the first trick, he should take the A-K of diamonds and lead a third diamond.

When East-West follow, dummy’s fourth diamond is good for the ninth trick, and dummy still has a club entry. If diamonds fail to split 3-3, Cy would still succeed with a friendly club break.

Ever wondered? When his first attempt at inventing the drawing board failed, what did the inventor go back to?

Daily question

You hold: S K 10 8 4 2 H K J 9 3 D J 9 8 C 3. Your partner opens one diamond, you respond one spade and he bids two clubs. What do you say?

Answer: A bid of two hearts (a new suit) would be forcing, suggesting more strength. Your partner might jump to 3NT, expecting a better hand. Bid two diamonds, a preference that suggests at most nine points. If partner has extra strength, you will still have a chance to find a heart fit if you have one.

