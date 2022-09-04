Artistic reunion: Renowned Chicago clubs honored in special show

There will be a significant reunion Monday on stage at City Winery in Chicago.

The Incognito show featuring Maysa will also be a tribute to noted Chicago clubs established by African American entrepreneurs during the '80s and '90s.

Clubs in the reunion spotlight will be The Jazz Oasis, All Jokes Aside, 601 Productions and DeJoie's Bistro and Jazz.

John Moultrie, founder of The Jazz Oasis, said the significance of this reunion is because the individual clubs put the spotlight on the arts of comedy and music and they provided an outlet for many artists, particularly African American talents, who previously didn't have a highlighted outlet to perform in.

"These artists were on our stages years before they were famous. We took a chance on them," Moultrie said. Some of the musicians that graced the stage was Maysa with Incognito, who is performing for the reunion show as well as Brian McKnight, Jon Lucien, George Howard, Yellowjackets and others. Moultrie said he was "proud" is be part of something that had such an impact on the city's cultural landscape.

Moultrie, who is currently the chef/owner of Bistro on the Greens in LaPorte, has his restaurant decorated with photographs and art work of musicians. The art work and photos once graced the walls at The Jazz Oasis.

Raymond Lambert, founder of comedy club All Jokes Aside, said he was happy to be part of this upcoming reunion of such storied places in Chicago. Lambert is also a filmmaker.

"They talked about the '20s being a golden era in Chicago but the '90s were also a golden age," Lambert said.

Honing their crafts on stage at All Jokes Aside were artists such as Monique, Bernie Mac, Steve Harvey, Jamie Fox, Sinbad and many more comics.

"We had the good fortune of being in the right place at the right time," Moultrie said.

"Many of the acts outgrew our venues," Moultrie said. In the case of The Jazz Oasis, Moultrie said he saw many musicians go on to great success. "The club was important to their careers."

Moultrie and Lambert said many people have fond memories of frequenting their clubs.

The Jazz Oasis started out being a "restaurant with music," Moultrie said. "Then it became a music venue with good food."

Lambert said he thought All Jokes Aside was a good fit for the Chicago cultural scene at the time. Although the club owners didn't know each other when they began their clubs, Lambert said they all grew to support one another in their endeavors.

"I can remember nights starting out at All Jokes Aside then going to The Jazz Oasis and then ending the night at DeJoie's." Each of the offerings at the clubs, he said, made the night magical.

Moultrie said he'd like the reunion show to be an annual event.

FYI: The show will feature Incognito with Maysa on Sept. 5 at City Winery in Chicago. The show is at 8 p.m. For more information, visit citywinery.com.