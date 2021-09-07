As Winfield's population grows, some worry about loss of small-town feel

WINFIELD — The town of Winfield just keeps growing.
Over the past decade, the town, which was incorporated in 1993, saw a 63.8% boost in its population, according to 2020 census data.
Ten years ago, the town had a population of 4,383. Today, it is home to 7,181 residents, according to the 2020 census.
Since incorporating nearly 30 years ago, the town has seen its population go from 998 to 7,181, a 619.5% increase.
Town officials say they weren't surprised by the numbers, and don't see growth stopping anytime soon.
"Winfield's a wonderful place. So everybody wants to live here, why would you not want to live here?" Gerald Stiener, Winfield town council president, said.
"You have that small-town, country feel, and yet, really, you're close to Interstate 65, which you can get you downtown Chicago and all the amenities they have. ... Obviously, people from Illinois have found Indiana. Lower taxes, quality of life, good schools, all those things — it just attracts people."
With growth, comes the need for infrastructure and quality of life improvements, which residents told The Times they think the town could have planned better for.
Nicole Kadelak said she and her family moved into the eighth home in Providence at Stonegate when they came to Winfield in 2009.
The roads and infrastructure in Winfield concern Kadelak, who said when she moved to the town more than 10 years ago, the roads weren't filled with traffic.
"As they keep adding more and more subdivisions, it's getting worse," she said.
She also remembers when there weren't street lights on 109th Avenue, offering an unobstructed view of the night sky.
"I liked the country feel, where you were not in a big city or town," she said. "I get for safety why they have it, but at the same time, I like that it's dark. It's nice to be able to walk out your door and see all the stars."
The addition of a town marshal and a police force has been nice, said Kadelak, who also said it was nice to see Randolph Street Park completed.
She would love to see sidewalks connecting downtown Winfield, and entertainment, like a bowling alley or arcade, for kids.
Kadelak said she's not against Winfield growing, but would like to see the infrastructure grow at the same pace.
"I think that they're doing it at such a exponential rate, that they're not keeping up with the infrastructure at the same rate that they're keeping up with the growth," she said. "They're just now playing catch up with the school, the elementary school, to keep up with the amount of children."
Kyle Vrotny, who grew up in Merrillville and now lives in Providence at Stonegate, said you could see the signs of growth headed to Winfield.
"There was too much untouched land down there," he said.
Of growth and construction in Winfield, Vrotny added: "It's unfortunate that it's all happening at once, but time is now necessitating for it to happen all at once."
Town officials aren't blind to the growing pains. But Stiener said the town needed to grow in order to maintain the town without relying solely on building permits to survive.
More homes coming to town
Soon, the town will welcome another major subdivision. Aylesworth, formerly known as Aylesworth Farms, will bring another 515 homes to Winfield along 109th Avenue.
The Lennar Homes of Indiana development will join two other subdivisions being built in town: Clover Grove, 81 homes near Ace Hardware by Olthof Homes of St. John, and Latitude, a 143-lot Diamond Peak Homes subdivision on 117th Avenue.
"If you look at the subdivision that was just approved, you'll find enormous amounts of green space and walking trails and things like that," Stiener said of Aylesworth. "It feels more open. It's not house on top of house on top of house."
Stiener, whose family formerly owned a parcel of land that will be part of Aylesworth, said it was important that developers preserved a silo on the property, if found structurally sound.
It was, and developers plan to preserve the silo by creating a park around it, Stiener said.
"The big woods in the back, where I grew up as a kid climbing trees and all those things; riding a dirt bike through, all that stuff that is going to be a town park," Stiener said. "It's probably 30 acres. It's pretty big."
"It's a substantial amount of woods. The goal, keeping this natural, a more natural place," Town Administrator Nick Bellar said.
"As a family, we wanted everybody to have that opportunity to enjoy what we enjoyed for years, for decades," added Stiener, who said he had "a very small percentage ownership" of the land, which was originally owned by his grandfather, then passed down to his mom and aunt.
When it comes to future growth in Winfield, Stiener said he wants to see subdivisions with character, and high-end developments, not grids of houses.
To that end, Stiener said the town is holding developers accountable, and rejecting products the town doesn't want to see.
"That's not interesting to me, and if you ask any developer that's been in our town recently, they will tell you that they're getting hammered," he said. "We're not just going to roll over and do whatever; we don't need to."
Bellar added it's good to have a stock of homes ranging from entry level and up, noting he has seen residents start in an entry-level neighborhood and later move to a nicer home in another neighborhood.
"They like to stay in town," Bellar said.
Winfield resident Mike Zolfo, who into Wyndance around 10 months ago, said he knew Winfield would experience growth, but was hoping to enjoy the country feel of the town "for longer than a few months."
"We know that there's going to be growth and everything out here. This is a developer's paradise right now," he said.
This spring, Zolfo and another resident, Steve Morrissey, created a Facebook page, Winfield Community Improvement Association, to offer residents a place to create dialogue about growth in town.
Personally, Zolfo said he would like to see the town keep with low density subdivisions to help maintain the country feel.
Morrissey, who also lives in Wyndance, where he moved a year ago, said he understands growth is going to happen, but he would like to see the town develop an identity when it comes to development.
"I think that's part of the problem — all of the developments coming in don't necessarily match what's already here," he said. "So you get Trees subdivision ... where the lots are 1 to 2 acres, and everything's spread out, and then you get where I live, Wyndance, right across the street, it's downsized to a third of an acre."
Ongoing projects, future development
Stiener, who grew up in Winfield, said the town's biggest challenge is maintaining a small-town feel as it grows.
To aid in that effort, Stiener said the town is looking to purchase a large parcel of land in the vicinity of 109th Avenue and Randolph Street, where a potential new town hall could go, as well as a park and green space.
He would not disclose the exact location of the land.
When it comes to other development in Winfield, Stiener expressed a desire to see upscale businesses and restaurants in town.
To attract development, especially restaurants, there need to be people and traffic, Stiener said.
He said there are commercial developments starting to take shape along 109th and Randolph, with Bellar adding there has been reinvestment in existing businesses in town, including WiseWay, McDonald's and the old Evolution Fitness, which will be an Anytime Fitness.
Another big part of Winfield growing as its own community is a new, $77.35 million Robert A. Taft Middle School, Stiener said.
Work has begun on the school, which is being built at 12408 Gibson St. and set to open to students in fall 2023.
The town also launched a $69,000 traffic study earlier this year to examine key intersections in town. Results of the study are forthcoming, and the town is "just getting a good start on the roads," Stiener said.
In August, the town began improving the intersection of 109th and Grand Boulevard, which Bellar has said will improve sight distance "incredibly."
Stiener said more improvements are planned for 109th in the near future.
The town also is looking to wrap up the expansion of its wastewater treatment plant, which will double the size of the plant, by December or January, Bellar said.