Though she knew at an early age that she wanted a career that allowed her to help people, Ashleigh Warburton wasn’t sure what that would be. Like many nurses, however, she found inspiration in the joys and challenges of the profession as reflected in some of those closest to her.
“My mother and grandmother are both nurses, and they really inspired me to follow in their footsteps,” Warburton says. “It turned out to be one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”
That decision has taken Warburton to the intensive care unit at Methodist Hospitals, a particularly challenging environment for any caregiver, where patients face long, difficult roads to recovery and the news for anxious family members is not always positive. The ICU, in other words, demands a brand of care and resilience that not everyone is built to handle, but Warburton feels it encompasses everything that drew her to nursing in the first place.
“It can be a challenge to find the right words to comfort patients and family members during their most difficult and saddest times,” she says of her work in the ICU. “But it’s also great to be able to use my critical thinking, multitasking and prioritization skills to collaborate with the doctors to find solutions to the complex and life-threatening problems that these patients are facing. Because when we can work together to provide the best possible patient outcomes, the reward is an immense and profound feeling of accomplishment and pride. It’s so rewarding to see a patient walk out of the hospital healed and living a healthier life!”
Warburton’s standout effort in the ICU has not gone unnoticed, as evidenced not only by her 2018 Nursing Excellence Award at Methodist Hospitals and this recognition as a top nurse in the Region, but also the daily admiration of her fellow nurses and superiors.
“Ashleigh is a truly exceptional nurse who always ensures that her patients receive the very best care at all times,” says Methodist nursing director Sheila Pochran. “She continually looks for opportunities for new ways to improve the quality and safety of the care her patients receive and is involved in many process improvement plans throughout the organization. Ashleigh is highly respected by staff, physicians and leadership within the organization, and we are truly blessed to have her as part of the Methodist team.”
Warburton looks forward to advancing her nursing career, having recently applied to a Doctorate of Nursing Practice program with a Family Nurse Practitioner specialty. But even as that next potential step of her journey begins to unfold, she’ll continue to focus on the goal that brought her to nursing in the first place — helping people, every day.
“I am really proud of the nurse I have become,” she says. “I feel confident in my skills as an ICU nurse, and I am ready and eager to take on any challenge my nursing career can throw at me.”