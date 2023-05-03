Though Ashley Dilosa originally began her medical career in college studying pre-med, a loved one’s health-care experience caused her to change course.

“I saw my family member receiving poor care and decided I wanted to be at the bedside so I could help patients and be an advocate for them,” she says.

It was a pivotal moment for Dilosa and her journey.

“When my great-grandmother ended up with a bedsore and it later led to an infection, that stuck with me because it was a simple task that could have possibly prevented a negative outcome,” she says.

Dilosa is now a Nurse Manager in the surgery department at Franciscan Health Crown Point, where she directs and manages all operational aspects of the unit, provides leadership to staff and ensures patients receive safe care according to hospital policies and standards.

For this, she has been chosen as a top nurse in the Region by peer review.

“What I love most about my job is the people you meet and the relationships you build,” she says. “You get to know patients and their families and bring them a sense of peace and hope while they are going through a stressful time in their lives.”

As a nurse for 17 years, Dilosa says she has watched families lose loved ones, and through those experiences, she has learned the impact a nurse can have as a comforter for those in need.

“Families are trusting us with their loved ones, and we are to provide them with the same love and compassion that we would provide to our own loved ones,” she says. “No matter how small or how big the need, our presence makes a huge difference in the lives of many.”

Each day, she says she strives to simply be available for those who need her and to meet their needs the best way she can.

“When people come to the hospital, they are vulnerable and weak,” Dilosa says. “It’s in those times when you are needed the most.”

Dilosa, 41, of Merrillville, earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Indiana University Northwest. She was an emergency room nurse at Franciscan Hammond for about five years and a nurse manager/circulator at CBC Surgery Center for seven years. She also was a house supervisor and nurse manager at Methodist Hospitals before beginning her current position at Franciscan Health Crown Point.

Dilosa is married with five children and active in her church.

“What amazes me about Ashley is her ability to work the long and unpredictable hours of her current job while performing the duties of a mother, wife and active church member,” says Daryl James, her stepfather. “In spite of all that she does, she still finds time to attend boys’ and girls’ high school basketball games, football games and volleyball games in support of her children. She also finds the time to support her oldest daughter in her academic and athletic college activities. She is an excellent nurse as evidenced by her compassion, care and concern for the people she serves.”

Any challenges she faces are overcome with the help of her family and faith, Dilosa says.

“I take it to God and ask him for direction,” she says. “I acknowledge him in everything I do. My faith is what I lean on. It gets me through life.”