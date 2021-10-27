At McColly Real Estate, there’s plenty to celebrate.

That was evident as the company recently gathered for its 46th annual awards and recognition banquet at Innsbrook Country Club in Merrillville.
“We’re here to recognize and honor our Broker Associates and offices for production in 2019 and 2020,” said Ron McColly, President of McColly Real Estate.
As awards were handed out, it was clear brokers were thankful for the support they received from the company as well as the opportunity to be a part of the McColly Team.
“It’s a great honor,” said Buck Tamblyn, of the McColly Bennett office in Bourbonnais.
He took home the President’s Platinum Individual Award in Illinois. Tamblyn closed more than $11 million in real estate in 2020.
“I’ve been working with the company for over a decade,” Tamblyn said. “McColly Real Estate is definitely one of the premier real estate companies in our area, so to be a top agent is extremely wonderful.”
The annual awards banquet is a special day for all at McColly Real Estate, as the company closes its offices for that morning so everyone can attend.
In addition to the recognition, the event provides a “top notch” networking opportunity, Tamblyn said.
“We do lots of deals together, internally,” he said. “It’s a great company.”
This year’s awards program attracted a large crowd, one of the biggest Tamblyn has seen in recent years.
“It’s good to see people back out networking and getting out again and doing stuff like this,” he said.
Kelly White, of McColly’s Portage Willowcreek office, received the President’s Gold Individual Award for Indiana offices. She closed more than $15 million in 2020 and was the number one listing broker in the Portage Willowcreek office in 2019 and 2020.
White said she is grateful for the recognition she received from the company, and it has tremendous meaning to her.
“It’s always exciting and such an honor to be amongst such great realtors,” she said.
White said the collaboration with the team at Portage Willowcreek and other McColly offices is part of what makes the company stand out.
“We have the best office in Portage Willowcreek,” she said. “It’s like a little family. We all help each other, we cover each other, we have each other’s back, which makes it a pleasure.”
When it comes to attending the annual awards ceremony, White said she “looks forward to it every year.”
She said Rhonda McColly-Fleener, the Director of Operations at McColly Real Estate, has a very creative mind and always plans an outstanding event.
“She does such an amazing job every year,” White said. “She comes up with a theme and just outdoes herself. It’s just incredible.”
Lynn Calhoun, of McColly’s Crown Point office, is equally impressed with the way the company recognizes and honors its brokers.
“I think it’s gorgeous,” Calhoun said of the awards reception. “McColly always hosts such wonderful events. Their hospitality is unmatched. Great food, great service, wonderful people, so it’s always amazing.”
Calhoun received the Lake County rookie of the year award for her production in 2020.
“I’m just extremely honored,” Calhoun said. “I feel as a McColly agent, I am among some of the elite in our industry. I’m just so honored and blessed to be a part of this brokerage and to have this opportunity.”
Ron McColly said brokers worked hard and accomplished much during the pandemic, which started in March of last year.
“Who would believe 60 days later, we would have the most positive real estate market since 2006,” McColly said.
He told brokers that the company has a variety of advantages and that includes McColly’s affiliation with the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World.
That organization is “home of the world's market-leading independent residential brokerages in 70 countries, with 550 firms and 150,000 sales associates producing 1.3 million global transactions,” according to its website.
“Our by-invitation-only network is based on the unparalleled performance and trusted relationships that result in exceptional client experiences.”
Because of the advantages McColly Real Estate offers and the diligence of its brokers, McColly is confident in what the company can accomplish in years to come.
“I think that our future is very bright,” he said.