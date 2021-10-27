At McColly Real Estate, there’s plenty to celebrate.

This year’s awards program attracted a large crowd, one of the biggest Tamblyn has seen in recent years.

“It’s good to see people back out networking and getting out again and doing stuff like this,” he said.

Kelly White, of McColly’s Portage Willowcreek office, received the President’s Gold Individual Award for Indiana offices. She closed more than $15 million in 2020 and was the number one listing broker in the Portage Willowcreek office in 2019 and 2020.

White said she is grateful for the recognition she received from the company, and it has tremendous meaning to her.

“It’s always exciting and such an honor to be amongst such great realtors,” she said.

White said the collaboration with the team at Portage Willowcreek and other McColly offices is part of what makes the company stand out.

“We have the best office in Portage Willowcreek,” she said. “It’s like a little family. We all help each other, we cover each other, we have each other’s back, which makes it a pleasure.”

When it comes to attending the annual awards ceremony, White said she “looks forward to it every year.”