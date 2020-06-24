Attitude signals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

After a duplicate, we repaired to the club lounge to go over the deals. Wendy, our feminist, had played with her adversary Cy the Cynic. They had not done well.

“The woman has an attitude,” Cy bit out.

“A strong man can handle a strong woman,” Wendy growled. “A wimp says she has an attitude.”

Against today’s four spades, Cy led the king of diamonds: seven, deuce, five. He shifted to a club. South won, lost to Cy’s ace of trumps, won the next club, drew trumps and led a diamond. Cy took his ace, after which South threw two clubs on dummy’s high diamonds. Making four.

“Her deuce of diamonds was an ‘attitude’ signal, asking for a shift,” Cy said, “and I shifted.”

Third diamond

After Cy wins Trick One, he can lead the ace and a third diamond. When he takes the ace of trumps, he leads a fourth diamond. Wendy ruffs dummy’s winner, and South loses a club.

Wendy might have signaled with the four on the first diamond. Cy might have found the best defense no matter what.

Daily question