Authors of book about addiction to appear at Barnes & Noble

Chesterton residents Lisa and Hans Scheller penned a book about addiction and recovery.

They wrote “Fear to Faith" A Family’s Journey with Addiction, Recovery and Race."

"We share our story of the challenges of marriage and raising a family when a partner becomes addicted to alcohol, hits bottom and seeks recovery," Lisa Scheller said. "Through the book you will learn how their fear turned to faith in god and eventually led them to keep their marriage intact while facing adversity in all areas of their lives."

They will sign copies of the book from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Barnes & Noble at 150 Silhavy Road #120 in the Valparaiso Marketplace in Valparaiso.

They were inspired to write the people to help others, letting them know they are not alone.

"Addiction is real and we are just like your neighbors next door," Lisa Scheller said. "We want the book to help the reader understand that addiction is a family disease and impacts everyone around the addict, much like a pebble dropped in water creates a wide ripple effect. We want to lift the stigma of addiction and help break the generational trauma."

It took them three and a half years. Lisa Scheller was initially going to write an account of raising a family and living life with an alcoholic. But then their publisher asked if they would each write their own alternating parallel version of events.

"Both Hans and I wrote our own version of what happened on a timeline without the help of each other. We then took our chapters and put them together," she said. "I tell what I was going through at any given time and Hans tells what he was going through."

She grew up in Minnesota, has worked in the nonprofit world for 35 years and owned several businesses. She's also certified as a health coach, a professional family recovery coach, a professional nutritional recovery coach and a relapse prevention coach.

"While everything may look wonderful on the outside, a beautiful big house, a successful small business, two amazing daughters, an awesome community of friends and a dedicated husband, your life can be blindsided and turned upside down when stress and life events take over your marriage," she said.

Hans Scheller hails from Germany, but moved to the United States when he was three years old.

"The alcoholism did not manifest itself until his late 30s when a series of detrimental life events occurred. He has overcome alcoholism, three suicide attempts, three stays in rehab, his sisters’ death of a drug overdose and a lengthy stay at a halfway house along with numerous other obstacles culminating in a fulfilling life," she said. "He is a certified peer recovery coach, personnel manager at an injection molding company as well as a dedicated loving father and husband."

They collaborated on the book out of a desire to provide direction and hope to people in similar situations.

"There truly is a way through addiction. We are not intended to suffer alone. Don’t miss the miracles that are possible with faith," she said. "We never thought that we would be writers or that our journey would be a testimony for others. We are blessed that we can share our testimony in hope that it will help others."

They also run a coaching business Health and Heart to assist those looking to get back on track.

“This is the valley of darkness," a close friend told her. "These are the details in life. You will come through on the other side. God already knows your story and he loves you.”