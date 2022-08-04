Authors of book about addiction to appear at Barnes & Noble

Chesterton residents Lisa and Hans Scheller penned a book about addiction and recovery.
They wrote “Fear to Faith" A Family’s Journey with Addiction, Recovery and Race."
"We share our story of the challenges of marriage and raising a family when a partner becomes addicted to alcohol, hits bottom and seeks recovery," Lisa Scheller said. "Through the book you will learn how their fear turned to faith in god and eventually led them to keep their marriage intact while facing adversity in all areas of their lives."
They will sign copies of the book from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Barnes & Noble at 150 Silhavy Road #120 in the Valparaiso Marketplace in Valparaiso.
They were inspired to write the people to help others, letting them know they are not alone.
"Addiction is real and we are just like your neighbors next door," Lisa Scheller said. "We want the book to help the reader understand that addiction is a family disease and impacts everyone around the addict, much like a pebble dropped in water creates a wide ripple effect. We want to lift the stigma of addiction and help break the generational trauma."
It took them three and a half years. Lisa Scheller was initially going to write an account of raising a family and living life with an alcoholic. But then their publisher asked if they would each write their own alternating parallel version of events.
"Both Hans and I wrote our own version of what happened on a timeline without the help of each other. We then took our chapters and put them together," she said. "I tell what I was going through at any given time and Hans tells what he was going through."
She grew up in Minnesota, has worked in the nonprofit world for 35 years and owned several businesses. She's also certified as a health coach, a professional family recovery coach, a professional nutritional recovery coach and a relapse prevention coach.
"While everything may look wonderful on the outside, a beautiful big house, a successful small business, two amazing daughters, an awesome community of friends and a dedicated husband, your life can be blindsided and turned upside down when stress and life events take over your marriage," she said.
Hans Scheller hails from Germany, but moved to the United States when he was three years old.
"The alcoholism did not manifest itself until his late 30s when a series of detrimental life events occurred. He has overcome alcoholism, three suicide attempts, three stays in rehab, his sisters’ death of a drug overdose and a lengthy stay at a halfway house along with numerous other obstacles culminating in a fulfilling life," she said. "He is a certified peer recovery coach, personnel manager at an injection molding company as well as a dedicated loving father and husband."
They collaborated on the book out of a desire to provide direction and hope to people in similar situations.
"There truly is a way through addiction. We are not intended to suffer alone. Don’t miss the miracles that are possible with faith," she said. "We never thought that we would be writers or that our journey would be a testimony for others. We are blessed that we can share our testimony in hope that it will help others."
They also run a coaching business Health and Heart to assist those looking to get back on track.
“This is the valley of darkness," a close friend told her. "These are the details in life. You will come through on the other side. God already knows your story and he loves you.”
1 of 14
Open
Bombers BBQ is now serving up its beloved brisket and other slow-cooked meats in Crown Point.
The acclaimed military aviation-themed barbecue joint has built up a fervent following at its original location at 435 Ridge Road in Munster. It reached a deal with Darin Jacobs, who owns Rosati's pizzerias in Munster, St. John and Valparaiso, to open franchises.
Jacobs, a longtime bombers customer, on Monday opened the first Bombers BBQ franchise at 35 W. 112th Ave. next to Cold Stone Creamery and Three Monkeys Pub in Crown Point. He's eyeing future locations in St. John and Valparaiso.
"It's definitely the barbecue smoking shows on the Food Channel," he said. "We carry more than most. We sell smoked turkey that's the most tender turkey you've ever had. Our best customers are those who smoke or barbecue themselves because they know what they're looking for. They come in, ask how we prepare our food, understand it makes sense and keep coming back."
Jacobs hopes to open more franchises after establishing the Crown Point location.
"We're thinking of Valparaiso and St. John once we feel comfortable we've replicated it in Crown Point," he said. "This is the freshest, best-tasting barbecue around."
"Everything is fresh, smoked that day," he said. "Not to disparage other barbecue restaurants, but if they say they close at 9 p.m. and then close at 9 p.m. the meat's not all fresh."
The new Bombers BBQ in Crown Point seats 80 people in a former furniture store and another 24 on an outdoor patio. It has a liquor license that lets it serve 12 types of beer, half craft and half domestic.
The 5,000-square-foot restaurant is decorated with the same military aviation theme, inspired by how founder Chris Cole's relatives served as pilots in World War II and Vietnam.
"We've had a lot of military people come in and say they appreciate it. They like to take it all in," Jacobs said. "Some people don't know where the name comes from or think it's because the food is the bomb, but it's because both Chris Cole's relatives were bomber pilots."
Bombers BBQ in Crown Point has the same menu as the original Munster restaurant, adding banana pudding. It smokes its meat fresh every day, selling it until it runs out and closing early if sold out.
"We smoke meat daily and stay open until we sell out," he said. "If we still have some left we donate it or let employees take it home. But we're pretty good at estimating how much we'll need based on the previous day's sales."
Spirit Halloween will return to 1525 U.S. 41 in Schererville this Halloween season. Long located every fall at the former Ashley Furniture big-box in Schererville, it moved across the street last year to the Crossroads of America shopping center anchored by Strack and Van Til.
Though it's still beach season when many have little more than beer and sunshine on their mind, to paraphrase the artist who just played Hammond's Festival of the Lakes, the Halloween retailer already posted "coming soon" and "now hiring" signage at the location.
The seasonal pop-up is known for occupying vacant commercial real estate for a couple of months, selling a wide array of Halloween costumes like Jason Vorhees hockey jerseys, as well as Halloween decorations like the styrofoam headstones you can plant to make your front lawn look like a cemetery.
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is coming soon to Crown Point.
The restaurant at 146 E. 109th Ave. is now hiring for a variety of positions, offering sign-on bonuses. It offers Greek favorites like grilled lamb, tzatziki, village salads, rice and pita bread. The menu includes many handhelds such as gyros, wraps and Greek burgers.
True BBQ has opened its long-awaited third location in downtown Griffith, where it's bringing smoked meats and another late-night spot for drinks.
The modern barbecue restaurant took over the former Twincade space at 106 N. Broad St. at the corner of Broad and Main streets in downtown Griffith.
True BBQ first opened in Munster in 2014 and recently opened a second location in downtown Crown Point.
It's owned by Progressive Dining Group, which also owns Bullpen Luxury Bar & Grill, Gino's Steakhouse and The Links in Schererville.
The True BBQ in Griffith has the same menu, which includes baby back ribs, St. Louis-style ribs and smoked rib tips. It offers full slabs of ribs for $16 on Mondays. Other barbecued meats include turkey, andouille sausage, pork belly, pork shoulder, brisket, corned beef and chicken.
The menu also features steaks, pasta salads and appetizers. A full bar serves up craft beers, artisan cocktails and a wide selection of whiskeys.
Catering toward dinner and drinks in Griffith, True BBQ is open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday and from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. It's closed on Tuesdays.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Bombers BBQ, True BBQ and Great Greek Mediterranean Grill opening; Port of Peri Peri closed
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Bombers BBQ, True BBQ and Great Greek Mediterranean Grill opening; Port of Peri Peri closed
1 of 14
Open
Bombers BBQ is now serving up its beloved brisket and other slow-cooked meats in Crown Point.
The acclaimed military aviation-themed barbecue joint has built up a fervent following at its original location at 435 Ridge Road in Munster. It reached a deal with Darin Jacobs, who owns Rosati's pizzerias in Munster, St. John and Valparaiso, to open franchises.
Jacobs, a longtime bombers customer, on Monday opened the first Bombers BBQ franchise at 35 W. 112th Ave. next to Cold Stone Creamery and Three Monkeys Pub in Crown Point. He's eyeing future locations in St. John and Valparaiso.
Joseph S. Pete
Brisket the top seller
It has three smokers on site, two for the restaurant traffic and one for catering. It will cater to as few as 50 people and as many as 500.
Top sellers include brisket, pulled pork sandwiches, mac and cheese and jalapeno cornbread.
"The brisket is by far the No. 1 seller," he said. "It's the recipe and because we made everything fresh."
Joseph S. Pete
Drive-through for online orders
It has a drive-thru pickup window for online and phone orders.
"It's a trend," Jacobs said. "The drive-through at Rosati's is 20% of our business and growing. This is perfect for pickup."
Barbecue has taken off in Northwest Indiana in recent years, with many new barbecue joints opening.
Joseph S. Pete
Further expansion planned
"It's definitely the barbecue smoking shows on the Food Channel," he said. "We carry more than most. We sell smoked turkey that's the most tender turkey you've ever had. Our best customers are those who smoke or barbecue themselves because they know what they're looking for. They come in, ask how we prepare our food, understand it makes sense and keep coming back."
Jacobs hopes to open more franchises after establishing the Crown Point location.
"We're thinking of Valparaiso and St. John once we feel comfortable we've replicated it in Crown Point," he said. "This is the freshest, best-tasting barbecue around."
Joseph S. Pete
Meat smoked daily
"Everything is fresh, smoked that day," he said. "Not to disparage other barbecue restaurants, but if they say they close at 9 p.m. and then close at 9 p.m. the meat's not all fresh."
The new Bombers BBQ in Crown Point seats 80 people in a former furniture store and another 24 on an outdoor patio. It has a liquor license that lets it serve 12 types of beer, half craft and half domestic.
The 5,000-square-foot restaurant is decorated with the same military aviation theme, inspired by how founder Chris Cole's relatives served as pilots in World War II and Vietnam.
Joseph S. Pete
Open daily
Bombers BBQ will be open in Crown Point from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information, call 219-613-4444, visit bombersbbq.com or find the business on Facebook.
Joseph S. Pete
Open until sold out
"We've had a lot of military people come in and say they appreciate it. They like to take it all in," Jacobs said. "Some people don't know where the name comes from or think it's because the food is the bomb, but it's because both Chris Cole's relatives were bomber pilots."
Bombers BBQ in Crown Point has the same menu as the original Munster restaurant, adding banana pudding. It smokes its meat fresh every day, selling it until it runs out and closing early if sold out.
"We smoke meat daily and stay open until we sell out," he said. "If we still have some left we donate it or let employees take it home. But we're pretty good at estimating how much we'll need based on the previous day's sales."
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
It's almost the most spooktacular time of year.
Spirit Halloween will return to 1525 U.S. 41 in Schererville this Halloween season. Long located every fall at the former Ashley Furniture big-box in Schererville, it moved across the street last year to the Crossroads of America shopping center anchored by Strack and Van Til.
Though it's still beach season when many have little more than beer and sunshine on their mind, to paraphrase the artist who just played Hammond's Festival of the Lakes, the Halloween retailer already posted "coming soon" and "now hiring" signage at the location.
The seasonal pop-up is known for occupying vacant commercial real estate for a couple of months, selling a wide array of Halloween costumes like Jason Vorhees hockey jerseys, as well as Halloween decorations like the styrofoam headstones you can plant to make your front lawn look like a cemetery.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
True BBQ hasn't stopped growing.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon to Merrillville
The local chain of barbecue joints in Munster, Crown Point and Griffith is coming to Merrillville, near the busy intersection of U.S. 30 and Interstate 65.
It's taking over the former Fresh to Order space at 540 81st Ave., where it will share a strip mall with Planet Fitness and Catch Table and Tap.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is coming soon to Crown Point.
The restaurant at 146 E. 109th Ave. is now hiring for a variety of positions, offering sign-on bonuses. It offers Greek favorites like grilled lamb, tzatziki, village salads, rice and pita bread. The menu includes many handhelds such as gyros, wraps and Greek burgers.
True BBQ has opened its long-awaited third location in downtown Griffith, where it's bringing smoked meats and another late-night spot for drinks.
The modern barbecue restaurant took over the former Twincade space at 106 N. Broad St. at the corner of Broad and Main streets in downtown Griffith.
True BBQ first opened in Munster in 2014 and recently opened a second location in downtown Crown Point.
It's owned by Progressive Dining Group, which also owns Bullpen Luxury Bar & Grill, Gino's Steakhouse and The Links in Schererville.
The True BBQ in Griffith has the same menu, which includes baby back ribs, St. Louis-style ribs and smoked rib tips. It offers full slabs of ribs for $16 on Mondays. Other barbecued meats include turkey, andouille sausage, pork belly, pork shoulder, brisket, corned beef and chicken.
The menu also features steaks, pasta salads and appetizers. A full bar serves up craft beers, artisan cocktails and a wide selection of whiskeys.
Catering toward dinner and drinks in Griffith, True BBQ is open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday and from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. It's closed on Tuesdays.
Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.