Autumn roundup: NIPSCO renewable plans, Hammond projects and more

NIPSCO announced in October it could retire its coal-fired Michigan City Generating Station on the Lake Michigan lakefront up to two years earlier than previously announced.
The Merrillville-based utility refined its plans for decarbonizing its electric generation through its 2021 Integrated Resource Plan public advisory process. NIPSCO now says it will retire the generating station in Michigan City between 2026 and 2028 instead of the previously announced retirement date of 2028.
NIPSCO will turn to solar, energy storage and upgrades at the Sugar Creek Generating Station to replace the coal-fired plant on the shoreline, where the towering Hoosier Slide sand dunes once stood west of Washington Park in Michigan City.
The utility also plans to replace vintage gas peaking units at the R.M. Schahfer Generating Station in Jasper County with a new natural gas peaking unit.
NIPSCO will retire the coal units at the R.M. Schahfer Generating Station in 2023 as previously announced. It will retire the older gas units there between 2025 and 2028.
The electric and natural gas utility said it remains on track to reduce carbon emissions by 90% by 2030, as compared to 2005.
The utility's current renewable energy projects, with year of completion, include:
- Rosewater Wind Farm – 102 MW of wind, located in White County (complete)
- Jordan Creek Wind – 400 MW of wind, located in Benton and Warren counties (complete)
- Indiana Crossroads I Wind – 300 MW of wind, located in White County (complete)
- Dunns Bridge Solar I – 265 MW of solar, located in Jasper County (2022)
- Indiana Crossroads Solar – 200 MW of solar, located in White County (2022)
- Brickyard Solar – 200 MW of solar, located in Boone County (2022)
- Greensboro Solar – 100 MW of solar and 30 MW of battery storage, located in Henry County (2022)
- Green River Solar – 200 MW of solar, located in Breckinridge and Meade counties, Kentucky (2023)
- Dunns Bridge Solar II – 435 MW of solar and 75 MW of battery storage, located in Jasper County (2023)
- Cavalry Solar – 200 MW of solar and 60 MW of battery storage, located in White County (2023)
- Gibson Solar – 280 MW of solar, located in Gibson County (2023)
- Fairbanks Solar – 250 MW of solar, located in Sullivan County (2023)
- Indiana Crossroads II Wind – 204 MW of wind, located in White County (2023)
- Elliot Solar – 200 MW of solar, located in Gibson County (2023)
Bank tower to get new life
Generations of Region residents deposited paychecks, talked to mortgage lenders about making their home ownership dreams a reality and worked at the Bank Calumet building, a nine-story tower with an imposing limestone facade in downtown Hammond.
The 112-foot-bank tower at 5231 Hohman Ave. has loomed over the downtown commercial district since it was built by immigrant craftsmen in 1924.
Now, developers have a plan to restore the majestic bank tower to its former glory as part of Hammond's downtown revitalization plans. NWI Development Group, a strategic operating partner of the UpperCross Development Group that's been active in Michiana over the last decade, is investing up to $24 million to renovate the historic building and convert it into 100 market-rate apartments with ground-floor retail and a co-working space.
Offices will be turned into living spaces in Hammond's tallest building. The goal is to bring "downtown apartment-style contemporary living" by spring 2023.
"Obviously there's a massive conversion we have to do," developer Alan Schachtman said. "We've got to demo most of the floors upstairs, build all new stuff. Once it's all done, it will be pretty spectacular. It's a really unique space, especially for Hammond. I don't think there's another space like this in Hammond."
The stately two-story vaulted lobby features a ceiling with mammoth classical pillars, wood imported from Germany and chandeliers. The ceiling stands a daunting 32 feet tall.
It will be turned into a coworking space that can be accessed 24/7 with retail that could include a cafe and a bank brand. About 2,500 square feet to 3,500 square feet will be turned into service retail "mostly as an amenity to the residents."
NWI Development Group also is considering a data colocation center and possible speakeasy for special events in the basement, where there's a vault with a massive door to provide historic ambiance. The basement will, however, require extensive cleaning and renovation, as it flooded after the utilities were cut off when First Midwest moved out.
The hope is to lure young professionals, especially since a new South Shore Line train station is expected to open a few blocks away in four or five years.
Construction is expected to start soon and take more than a year.
NWI Development Group already has a wait list of names and will start pre-leasing a few months before it opens.
Landmark Region shop gets new owner
Longtime customer David Gerlach bought and took over Brumm's Bloomin' Barn earlier this year, preserving the longtime landmark Region gift shop and florist that's now known as Bloomin' Barn.
He's been running the half-century-old store at 2540 45th St. in Highland since longtime owners Jerry and Nancy Brumm retired.
"I have been a customer of Brumm's ever since I can remember. My mom used to take my siblings and me to the yearly Christmas open house," Gerlach said. "It has been a tradition in our family for years. As I got older, I continued to shop at Brumm's. Candles, home decor, flowers — Brumm's was always the go-to spot. One thing that I loved about shopping at Brumm's was the customer service and the familiarity of the staff. I got to know a lot of the staff and the owners very well throughout the many years."
The Brumms had planned to close the shop at the end of last year until Gerlach stepped in and save it.
Gerlach has kept the same brands in stock so longtime customers can continue to find their favorite merchandise, but also added new brands and products to help attract the next generation of customers.
Manager Aaron Shloss said Bloomin' Barn has been an enduring institution in the community.
"It's a place that was built on a bedrock of optimism and artistic integrity and when it thrived, for 50 years, it thrived on positivity and hard work and dedication to that original vision. And people sense that. It's why they come to us," he said. "People need that independent spirit. They need to be reminded that it still exists and that it can exist for them, too."
For more information, visit www.bloominbarn.com.
Office building to complete business campus
Hammond city officials and ATG Real Estate Development broke ground this summer on Oxbow Landing's final multimillion-dollar, three-story office building at 2911 Carlson Drive. The 14,000-square-foot building will be occupied by an expanding Impact Networking and clear the way for an Oak Brook-based energy firm to relocate its corporate headquarters from Illinois to Hammond.
The development, at the southeast corner of the Kennedy Avenue interchange of the Borman Expressway, has added millions of dollars of assessed valuation to the city. It helped lead to more development with the ice hockey arena on the north side of the interchange and the Cabela's big-box store just off the Indianapolis Boulevard exit, Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said.
ATG Real Estate Development built the 37,000-square-foot sister office buildings at 2901 Carlson Drive and 2929 Carlson Drive.
The new building will be entirely occupied by Impact Networking, which came to Hammond's Oxbow Landing in 2017 but outgrew its space.
Six-generation family funeral home business expands
Geisen Funeral Homes announced the acquisition of Pruzin Funeral Homes, with locations in Merrillville, Portage and Crown Point, in August.
Owners Larry and Kim Geisen run the business with their son, Funeral Director Anthony Geisen. They represent the fifth and sixth generations of their family to own and operate the 154-year-old funeral home business.
The deal does not include Solan Pruzin Funeral Home, which has funeral homes in Schererville and Hammond and will remain independent.
“We sincerely appreciate the trust that the Pruzins have placed in us. My family and I understand how important it is to carry on the Pruzin family’s legacy, and we take this honor very seriously,” Larry Geisen said.
Pruzin Funeral Home has served Northwest Indiana for more than 90 years, so both families have deep-seated roots in the community.
Geisen owns funeral homes in Crown Point, Merrillville, Hebron and Michigan City, along with a crematory, pet loss center and reception center for catered funeral luncheons in Crown Point.