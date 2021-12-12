Autumn roundup: NIPSCO renewable plans, Hammond projects and more

NWI Development Group also is considering a data colocation center and possible speakeasy for special events in the basement, where there's a vault with a massive door to provide historic ambiance. The basement will, however, require extensive cleaning and renovation, as it flooded after the utilities were cut off when First Midwest moved out.

The hope is to lure young professionals, especially since a new South Shore Line train station is expected to open a few blocks away in four or five years.

Construction is expected to start soon and take more than a year.

NWI Development Group already has a wait list of names and will start pre-leasing a few months before it opens.

Landmark Region shop gets new owner

Longtime customer David Gerlach bought and took over Brumm's Bloomin' Barn earlier this year, preserving the longtime landmark Region gift shop and florist that's now known as Bloomin' Barn.

He's been running the half-century-old store at 2540 45th St. in Highland since longtime owners Jerry and Nancy Brumm retired.