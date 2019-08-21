Five-piece, Chicago-based band Classical Blast brings its show “From Bach to Rock: A Musical Metamorphosis” to Hobart Arts Theater (230 Main St.) in Hobart this Saturday for a 9 p.m. performance.
As the show title suggests, they mash famed classical pieces with classic rock songs by bands like Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, The Beatles, Cranberries, Audioslave, Muse and others. Band manager Barbara Weidland describes it as, "A musical thrill ride through the ages that brings the past, present and future together in perfect harmony."
The group has undergone a few personnel changes since coming together in 2012 and releasing a trio of albums, with a fourth on the way. The current line-up features founding members drummer/vocalist Dave Kelly and Bill Syniar on bass, along with newer recruits, violinist Scott Daniel on violin, Sophie Monroy on acoustic guitar and vocals, and Kelsee Vandervall on cello. Vandervall has toured with hip-hop artist, J Cole, performed on John Legend’s Christmas album; and has appeared on the popular Fox-TV show, “Empire.” A former member of the rock band Survivor, Syniar has written music for the Doobie Brothers and others. More: classicalblast.com.
Tickets:$15 in advance / $20 at the door. Physical tickets available at: Hobart Art Theatre box office, Brickhouse Bar & Grill (230 Main St.) and The Record Bin (218 Main St.), all in Hobart. Tickets also online at: Eventbrite.com.
Stoney Curtis to Blues it up at Leroy's
New blues blood debuts this Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter as guitarist Stoney Curtis bends his strings for the first time in the Region during an 8 p.m. show at the popular Mexican restaurant and watering hole. Primarily self-taught, Curtis put his self-named band together in 1998 and worked the club circuit between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, eventually garnering international attention via several U.S. and European tours and the release of a half dozen albums.
Five of those albums were released through the international Shrapnel Records label over the last decade.
Early on, Curtis embraced the classic power trio format that did well for such blues-rock artists as Jimi Hendrix Experience, Cream, Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble, Mountain, and Robin Trower, among them. He coupled his guitar prowess and vocals with the current powerhouse rhythm section of Barry Barnes (bass) and Shon McKee (drums). Together they deliver a powerful psychedelic-inspired blues-rock sound often recalling those aforementioned guitar heroes of the past, but never seeming derivative. Shrapnel Records founder Mike Varney recognized that when he personally signed Curtis in 2004, calling him "a true American guitar hero." More: stoneycurtisband.com.
MUSIC NOTES
• The nationally touring Allman Brothers tribute group, Midnight Rider, performs Saturday at the new Bulldog Park Pavilion just off the square in downtown Crown Point. The seven-piece Midwest-based band is comprised of seasoned musicians who have worked with everyone from Billy Preston, to Willie Nelson, to Ronnie Montrose, to Buddy Rich. Just as the Allmans did, these guys blend blues, country and jazz, with plenty of jamming to give their audiences the full Allman Brothers Band experience. More midnightriderlive.com. Opening will be Region blues-rock band, Generation Gap featuring Nic Byrd.
• The IPA -- one of Chicago's most popular polka groups will roll out the barrel at Highland's Main Square Park at 6:15 p.m., following a 5 p.m. acoustic set by Frank Ruvoli, as the Highland Parks & Recreation Department offers up what is the final installment of its free "2019 Music & Market" summer series. More: facebook.com/HighlandParks.
• Tonight's installment of "Lakes of Four Seasons Summer Concert Series" features the country-rock artist Johnny DeMotte from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Lawn chairs or blankets recommended; coolers welcome. Cost: $5 per carload parking, otherwise free to attend.
• The "Fox Park Music Fest" happens in LaPorte on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. with lots of family friendly events like the Tiny Tots Motorcycle Adventures, "Dunk-A-Cop" dunk tank, bounce houses, craft booths, food vendors, and a beer garden, plus a lot of live music from the likes of Uncle Vito (12 p.m.), Hard To Kill (1:50 p.m.), Mysteria (3:40 p.m.), The Blue Heelers (5:30 p.m.), Get'cha Some (7:20 p.m.) and Never Enough (9:10 p.m.). Tickets: $5 advance/$8 at gate. Kids 12 and younger, free. Veterans and active military free with IDs. More: 219-262-4775 or 219-851-4499.
• The "Summer Music in the Park" series presented Tuesdays at Woodland Park in the Oakwood Grand Hall (2100 Willowcreek Road) in Portage from 6:00-7:30 p.m., concludes with the Aug. 27 performance by Diamond & Elvis (a tribute to Neil Diamond and Elvis Presley). More: portagemusic.com.
• Saturday marks the "41st Annual Porkfest" in Kouts, where events will be happening all day (8 a.m.-5 p.m.) throughout the downtown area, including the annual 10:30 a.m. parade. Among the activities will be a variety of live performances by the likes of Buddy Parson, Good Time Cloggers, Shotgun Whiskey, Afflicted & Faithful, Bump Fuzzy and Nawty. More: koutsevents.com.
• The Ides of March -- now in its 55th year together and still sporting the group's four co-founding members -- has just released "Play On," a new double album of mostly new songs. The four-sided vinyl had three sides of brand new material, with a fourth side sporting new treatments of classic Ides' songs.
A cool factor of the album is the variety of special guest artists who sit in on selected songs. Mark Farner (ex-Grand Funk) trades vocals and guitar licks with the Ides' Jim Peterik on the first official single, "Swagger." Other guests include: David Pack (Ambrosia), Joe Bonamassa, Mindi Abair, Paul Shaffer, Tom Doody (Cryan' Shames), and Bo Bice ("American Idol"). More: theidesofmarch.com.
• Hammond native Kenny James -- named the top Buddy Holly tribute artist in both Las Vegas and his current home base in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee -- announced that his Buddy Holly Birthday Celebration will return for a pair of performances on the weekend of what would have been Holly's 83rd birthday.
James will recreate Holly's musical legacy performances with his band Rave On at the Hobart Art Theatre (220 Main St.) in Hobart on Sept. 6 (with special guest, The Spaniels Forever), and again on Sept. 7 at The Acorn Theater (104 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan. Tickets for each performance are: $20 advance/$25 at door.
• Jazz music fans will want to catch Sophie Huber this Friday on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly noon to 2 p.m. program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." Swiss filmmaker Huber is the director of the jazz documentary, "Blue Note Records: Beyond The Notes," released worldwide via Digital, DVD and Blu-Ray on Sept. 6. From noon to 1 p.m., Huber will discuss the making of the documentary as music from Blue Note Recording artists featured in the film will be heard during the radio program.
The 1-2 p.m. second half of the radio program, will find West Coast blues guitarist Stoney Curtis visiting the Lakeshore Studios to talk about his music, his show that night at Leroy's Hot Stuff, and he'll do a little on air playing. Stream in real time at lakeshorepublicmedia.org.