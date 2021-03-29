Unlucky Louie was looking a bit frazzled.

“How are you feeling?” I asked him in the club lounge.

“I’m having back issues,” Louie groaned.

“You need to see a chiropractor?”

“My issues,” Louie said, “are with back taxes, back payments and back rent.”

Louie was declarer at today’s 3NT, and West led a spade. Louie won with the ten and swiftly cashed the queen, king and ace of clubs. He would have had nine top tricks if the jack had fallen. As it was, West won the fourth club and led a diamond, and the defense took three diamonds and West’s ace of spades. Down one.

Start over

I suspect Louie wished he could “back up” and start the play over. The defenders have three diamonds and a spade. Louie is in no danger from West’s spades, but he must not set up a fifth trick for the defense in clubs.

At Trick Two, Louie must lead a diamond. He can get back in to lead diamonds twice more, setting up his ten. He wins three clubs, three hearts, a diamond and two spades.

Daily question