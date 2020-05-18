Back to Birmingham

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Each month I go to Birmingham for dinner and a game with old friends and teammates. I always get column deals.

In today's deal, my East-West opponents liked to bid. Competing actively may pay off; it may also help your opponents judge the bidding or play.

When I played at six spades, my jack won the first diamond. I could have tried to ruff a club in dummy, and then if the trumps came in, I could discard a heart on dummy's ace of diamonds. Instead, I took the K-Q of trumps and led a trump to my ten, guided by West's bid. After taking the ace, I led a club to dummy's king, and East won and returned a club. When I took the Q-J, West threw a diamond.

Pattern

I led a diamond to the queen and pitched my last club on the ace. Then I had to guess in hearts, but the distribution was clear -- West's pattern had been 2-3-6-2 -- and he was likely to have the queen of hearts. So I took the king and finessed with the jack.

If West doesn't bid, I doubt that North and I will reach a slam (with only 30 high-card points) or make it.

Daily question

You hold: S A 10 8 4 H K 10 7 D J 5 C Q J 6 2. The dealer, at your left, opens one diamond. Your partner doubles. The next player passes. What do you say?

Answer: You have enough strength to invite game. Jump to two spades, suggesting about 10 points. With A 10 8 4, A 10 7, 5 2, Q J 6 2, you might commit to game (starting with a cue bid of two diamonds). In your actual hand, the jack of diamonds may be worthless.

