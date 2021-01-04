 Skip to main content
Back to the future

Cy the Cynic defines the future as the time when you’ll wish you had been more careful now. Cy should know: As declarer, he plays without a care.

At four hearts, Cy took the ace of spades and then the queen of trumps, expecting 10 easy tricks. When East threw a spade, the Cynic led a diamond from dummy. East won and led a spade, and Cy ruffed and took the A-K of trumps.

Cy then ducked another diamond, hoping East had held A-J doubleton. But East’s queen won, and Cy lost a club and a trump.

Trick two

After Trick Two, Cy had no future: He must lead a diamond, not a high trump. East wins and leads a high spade, and Cy ruffs and takes a high trump. If East-West followed, Cy would be safe.

When East discards, Cy ducks another diamond. East wins and leads a spade, and the Cynic ruffs with the ten. West can overruff and lead a club, but Cy wins in his hand, leads a trump to dummy and ruffs a diamond to drop the ace. He draws trumps and pitches his club loser on the king of diamonds.

Daily question

You hold: S A 9 6 5 H Q 4 D K 5 3 2 C A 7 3. Your partner opens one diamond, you respond one spade and he bids two hearts. What do you say?

Answer: Partner has “reversed” and promises a strong hand — in some styles, strong enough to force to game. Since you have four useful honors, at least a small slam is certain. Jump to four diamonds to show good support and slam interest. If partner bids four spades next, you will cue-bid five clubs.

