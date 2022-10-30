Back to the stage: Charlie Puth to perform at Auditorium Theatre

Singer/songwriter/producer Charlie Puth is bringing his latest music to fans around the globe in a series of intimate shows on his latest tour.

The 30-year-old hitmaker will bring his "One Night Only" show to The Auditorium Theatre in Chicago on Nov. 3. The concert is one of only 12 special shows on this new tour which started on Oct. 23 in Red Bank, New Jersey.

"I did the first show last night," he said, by phone last week. "It was electric." He said he was still processing the great feeling he got after that first show. Puth said to be touring again after everything had been shut down was really something special for him.

"I couldn't think of a better way to start off touring again than with these 12 shows....The theaters are smaller venues and you can see everyone. It feels great," he said.

Puth said he appreciates having an internet presence and people interacting with and applauding his work via the internet but there's always something to be said for live performances and having "a couple thousand people in front of you."

The singer/songwriter, who came into the public eye via You Tube, has had a number of hits through the last decade including "Attention," "We Don't Talk Anymore," "Marvin Gaye," "See You Again" and others.

Puth currently has a new album titled "Charlie," which was released on Oct. 7. The album is getting positive feedback and receiving much online success in just less than a few weeks since its debut.

"I set out to not read reviews but I've been told it's the most well received album of my career," Puth said.

The album "Charlie," he said, was a project where he really got personal, in a sense, and wrote about various experiences in his life, including a recent heartbreak. He's showing all sides of his personality on the album.

"It was very healing," Puth said about making the album and music, in general.

The new album took him "to the next level as a human," he said.

About the songwriting process, Puth said "Some of the best music has been made by people not intending to write a song." He said that was precisely the case with the song "Stay," that was a massive hit for Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi. "I wasn't intending to write a song (for them)."

Puth said he enjoys collaborating with various artists when working on songs.

"I enjoy everyone's different takes as to how a song should be written," he said.

And what is it that sparks Puth's interest in creating new material?

"It's people's reactions and people's potential reactions," the musician said.

He said music can often help people explain their problems to others or get them through various conflicts.

"Some people might not really be eloquent and able to explain what they're going through and they turn to music...I'm trying to fill in the blanks for those people," Puth said.

With his latest show, Puth hopes to "encourage people to make (their own) art after seeing the concert.

Puth is looking forward to performing in Chicago and can't wait to enjoy a "Chocolate Cake Shake" from Portillo's, he said, with a laugh.