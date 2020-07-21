Baiting a trap

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

In the club lounge, someone asked my friend the English professor if he could spell the word “part” backwards.

“Don’t do it,” I warned the prof. “It’s a trap.”

In today’s deal, the defenders set a trap for declarer and he fell in. Against 3NT, West led the four of hearts: three, king, ace. South then led a diamond, West played the three, dummy the ten ... and East smoothly followed with the four.

Declarer returned a club to his king and led a second diamond, and West played the jack. South may have been wary, but he finessed with the queen. When East took the king, dummy was stone dead, and South was lucky to go down only one.

Second diamond

West did well to play the jack on the second diamond. If he plays the nine, South may go up with dummy’s ace. He will know that he can’t bring in the diamonds if West had K-J-9-3.

After the ten of diamonds wins, declarer can take the A-K of clubs and lead a third club. When clubs break 3-3, he has nine winners without the diamonds.

