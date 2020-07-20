Ball State student dies in parking lot, makes full recovery

Sometimes, when people see how well Libby recovered, they might say something like, “Wow, it must have not been that bad.”

But there were days where she didn’t want to try, days where getting up wasn’t worth it, days where she just cried.

While Libby was the one to go through this, she said her family are the ones who lived it. She and her mother were already close, but this brought them closer, and the support from her sisters and father also kept her spirits up.

“I always say you don’t really know the impact you have on people until after you die,” Libby said. “Like, a lot of people don’t get to see that until it’s like their funeral, and they’re looking down from Heaven and seeing all the people who are at their funeral that they impacted.”

But it was also her own personal perseverance that got her through. After all, she only had one semester left of her master’s program. It was the first thing she did by herself and for herself, and she was going to graduate.

Libby’s professors were accommodating, and gave her a year to complete the work. Like she was back in high school, she sat in her room in South Bend, knocking out her assignments one-by-one. Just like everyone else, graduate on May 2.