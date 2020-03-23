Ball State University canceled commencement. Where do other Indiana schools stand?

Ball State University is the latest Indiana college to cancel commencement ceremonies in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The university put out a letter to students Monday morning announcing the decision, sharing a link to a Ball State Commencement Survey asking students for their own suggestions of graduation alternatives.
Indiana University and Purdue University have made similar decisions in the interest of public safety. Here's a look at where Indiana colleges and universities stand on spring 2020 graduation ceremonies.
Ball State University
Ball State has canceled its May 2020 Commencement Exercises scheduled for May 2, 2020.
The university is soliciting students' input through a Ball State Commencement Survey for alternative ideas to help celebrate the spring class of 2020, ranging from a virtual ceremony to a delayed ceremony or options to join summer and fall graduates.
More information on Ball State's coronavirus response is available at bsu.edu/about/administrativeoffices/emergency-preparedness/pandemicfluprep/coronavirus.
Calumet College of St. Joseph
Calumet College of St. Joseph has canceled its traditional May 16 graduation ceremony, according to a letter from President Amy McCormack.
"Creative efforts are underway" to recognize graduating seniors. More details will be share with those students in the future.
More information about Calumet College of St. Joseph's coronavirus response is available at ccsj.edu/covid19.php.
Indiana State University
Spring commencement ceremonies have been canceled, according to a March 16 ISU news release.
Graduates will be given the opportunity to participate in December ceremonies.
More information about ISU's coronavirus response is available at indstate.edu/covid-19.
Indiana University
All spring commencement ceremonies on all IU campuses statewide have been canceled, according to a March 20 letter from IU President Michael McRobbie.
The announcement will in no way effect the timing and awarding of IU degrees, McRobbie said. Students will have opportunity to celebrate in a future IU commencement ceremony "when the public health situation against allows us to do so," McRobbie said.
More information on IU's response to the coronavirus is available at coronavirus.iu.edu.
Ivy Tech Community College
Ivy Tech has not yet communicated changes related to spring commencement ceremonies.
More information about Ivy Tech's response to the novel coronavirus is available at ivytech.edu/coronavirus.
Purdue University
Purdue University President Mitch Daniels notified Boilermakers in a March 17 letter that West Lafayette's traditional, in-person commencement ceremonies would be canceled.
University officials are "hard at work to create a special, memorable and fun virtual experience" for graduates to participate in this May, Daniels said.
Details on a virtual commencement and opportunities to take part in a future traditional ceremony are forthcoming, according to the president's letter.
More information on Purdue University West Lafayette's coronavirus response is available at purdue.edu/newsroom/releases/2020/Q1/need-to-know-info-about-covid-2019.html.
Purdue University Fort Wayne plans to reschedule its May 13 commencement for a date in late June, according to its website, and Purdue University Northwest has canceled its May commencement ceremonies with plans to explore opportunities in the weeks to come.
More information on PNW's coronavirus response is available at pnw.edu/pnw-and-coronavirus-covid-19.
University of Notre Dame
Commencement ceremonies at the University of Notre Dame are still scheduled for the weekend of May 15 to 17, according to the university's coronavirus FAQ website.
A final determination will be made in coming weeks, a university spokesman said. "The broader Notre Dame family" will be notified of any change in plans.
More information about Notre Dame's response to the coronavirus can be found at coronavirus.nd.edu.
University of Southern Indiana
The University of Southern Indiana in Evansville is postponing commencement until further notice, according to the university's website.
More information on USI's response to the coronavirus is available at usi.edu/covid-19.
Valparaiso University
In a video addressing Valparaiso University's class of 2020, President Mark Heckler said "at this time, given how rapidly this situation has been evolving, we cannot be sure commencement week activities can be held as scheduled this May," but assured students that VU will have a commencement ceremony for students "when it is appropriate for us to do so."
April commencement events for the VU Law School have been postponed, a university spokeswoman said.
More information on Valparaiso University's response to the coronavirus is available at valpo.edu/coronavirus/covid19-updates.
Vincennes University
Vincennes University in southern Indiana has canceled all face-to-face commencement ceremonies scheduled through May 16, according to the university's website.
Student will be updated with possible virtual options when arrangements have been finalized.
More information about Vincennes' response to the coronavirus is available at vinu.edu/coronavirus-updates.