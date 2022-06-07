 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Banks, businesses funding summer jobs program for Gary youth

Teachers Credut Union helped fund the Gary Community Partnership's Summer Cleanup Program.

 Joseph S. Pete

Banks and local businesses are funding the Gary Community Partnership's job program for local youth this summer.

First Financial Bank and PNC Bank sponsored the nonprofit's recent kickoff of its Community Vegetable and Floral Garden at 522 Johnson St. in Gary.

More than 40 volunteers built planter boxes, pulled weeds and spread compost across the community garden, which was launched last year. Three Gary youths will get weekly stipends for maintaining the garden and harvesting floral bouquets that will be sold to businesses and residents in Northwest Indiana.

It's part of the Gary Community Partnership's Youth Empowerment Program. The initiative pays a $20 weekly stipend to 13-year-old to 18-year-old teens who work in the community. They can make up to $40 a week and get gift cards if they work regularly.

PNC Bank, Teachers Credit Union, BMO Harris Bank, First Financial Bank, the Legacy Foundation, McDonald’s Restaurant Management, the United Urban League, NIPSCO, Peoples Bank, Centier Bank, Target and The Field Museum are funding the Gary Community Partnership Youth Empowerment Program's Summer Cleanup Program.

Teens can help clean up and restore various Gary neighborhoods from 7 to 9 a.m. every Saturday through Aug. 6.

“GCP is grateful to the numerous businesses that are committed to seeing a bottom-up change in the community. They are a huge component of underpinning the funding needed to execute our programs,” GCP Executive Director Jeffrey Edwards said.

For more information call 219-427-2421 or visit www.garycommunitypartnership.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

