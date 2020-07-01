Bar owners worry as virus surges in their workplaces

He added that “every Texan has a responsibility to themselves and their loved ones to wear a mask” — but he has not mandated their use statewide. Last week, he did say cities and counties could order businesses to require that their customers wear masks.

A similar clampdown is happening in several states where confirmed infections are spiking. In some places, owners are doing it voluntarily, as Neff did. On Friday, Florida banned alcohol consumption at bars after confirmed coronavirus cases neared 9,000.

“What we realize is that despite exceeding the required protocols and with very little federal or state guidance, that more needs to be done,” Daniel Wright, the owner of five Cincinnati restaurants and bars that he shut down as a precaution, said in a Facebook post this week.

Houston's Saint Arnold Brewing Company, which has a popular beer garden that remained mostly closed even before Friday's order, has also had difficulty navigating what it sees as inconsistent messaging on how to operate, said company spokesman Lennie Ambrose.

“We’re going to follow the laws or the ordinances. But even if something is allowed, maybe that’s not the right thing for Saint Arnold to do from a public health standpoint," Ambrose said.