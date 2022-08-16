My colleague Alfred Sheinwold (1912-1997), who founded this column, had a pithy sense of humor. He wrote that bridge is a battle of wits, but some players go into it unarmed. Freddy might have meant that declarers lose makeable contracts by missing easy inferences.

Against today's four spades, West led the king of hearts. South took the ace, led a diamond to dummy and returned a trump to his king. West gathered in his ace, cashed a heart and exited with a diamond.

Declarer won and led a second trump to his queen. West discarded, and East got two trump tricks for down one.

Trump tricks

West's opening bid marked him with the ace of trumps, so South's lead of a trump to his king couldn't gain. If West held, say, A-10 doubleton, South would lose two trumps.

The crucial case is when West has the singleton ace. At Trick Two South must lead a low trump. He loses two trumps and a heart. If West had the A-10, South would lead to the king later, holding his trump losers to two.

Daily question

You hold: S 8 5 3 2 H 10 8 D A K Q C A K Q 7. You open one club, and your partner bids one heart. The opponents pass. What do you say?

ANSWER: Bid one spade, hoping partner will bid again if you have a game. Your hand isn't strong enough to jump to two spades, forcing to game opposite any old responding hand. Many experts would prefer a jump to 2NT to show a balanced 18 or 19 points. Their partnership might have a method to back into a 4-4 spade fit.