- Updated
A disgruntled gun-toting customer fired shots Sunday after being told there was no more pizza at a local Little Caesars, police said.
- Updated
The owner showed up at the customer's room and began throwing her property into the parking lot and pushing her in the process, police said.
- Updated
A man drowned Sunday after saving his girlfriend from drowning in Lake Michigan at a Michigan City beach.
WATCH NOW: UPDATE: Bank guard shot dead during robbery identified; 1 armed suspect at large, police say
- Updated
The security guard who was fatally shot at the attempted robbery at First Midwest Bank has been identified as a Tinley Park man.
- Updated
The suspect then fled the bank heading east toward the parking lot at a nearby dry cleaners where he entered a silver/gray colored Jeep SUV, police said.
- Updated
The suspect was described as a tall, slender black man who was wearing a blue hard hat, goggles and a mask covering his face from his nose to his chin, police reported.
- Updated
The manner of the woman's death is still pending and the investigation is ongoing, Porter County Coroner Cynthia Dykes said in a prepared statement.
- Updated
24-year-old James A. King, of Miami, has been charged with murder in perpetration of a robbery and armed robbery, the Lake County Sheriff's Department said Sunday.
- Updated
A "legacy" $185 million development near Interstate 65 and U.S. 231 that would combine living, retail and office spaces with restaurants and other amenities is looking to call Crown Point home.
- Updated
The 18-year-old victim underwent several surgeries as a result of her wounds and will need long-term physical therapy, court records state.