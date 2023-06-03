Bear-Bear Jun 3, 2023 7 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Woman charged after 14-year-old Porter County student found with sex videos on cell phone "Remember, all of this stays between you and me," the accused reportedly told the boy after the massage. Firearm 'prank' causes teen's death in Crown Point, sheriff says A teenager was shot and killed late Sunday night in Crown Point when an apparent prank with a firearm ended in tragedy, according to the Lake … Cleveland-Cliffs to reline blast furnace in 2025 Cleveland-Cliffs plans to reline a blast furnace at its Burns Harbor Works steel mill in 2025. Coroner releases identity of 16-year-old Crown Point boy shot dead in firearm prank Police ask that anyone with additional information about the shooting contact the Lake County Sheriff's Department. State representative arrested for OWI following I-65 crash, police say An outspoken Hoosier lawmaker representing a portion of southeastern Indiana was arrested Wednesday following a vehicle crash near his hometow…