Bears continue to reshape roster

PRO FOOTBALL
More veterans apparently leaving Bears: The Bears are apparently releasing versatile running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen, who has been sidelined for nearly two years because of a knee injury. Cohen all but confirmed the move Friday on Twitter, posting, "How do I file for unemployment?" Also, the Chicago Sun-Times reported the team is cutting nose tackle Eddie Goldman and the Chicago Tribune reported linebacker Danny Trevathan will be let go. An All-Pro punt returner in 2018, Cohen hasn't played since Week 3 of the 2020 season. He tore the ACL in his right knee in a win at Atlanta — eight days after he signed a three-year contract extension worth up to $18.25 million with about $9.5 million guaranteed — and has since been sidelined. A fourth-round draft pick out of North Carolina A&T in 2017, Cohen ran for 1,101 yards and five touchdowns to go with 1,575 yards receiving and nine touchdown catches in 51 games.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
IU Northwest falls to Concordia: Indiana Northwest fell behind by 13 and halftime and lost 96-78 to Concordia (Nebraska) Friday night in the NAIA Championship Opening Round in Omaha, Nebraska. Marshaud Watkins led the RedHawks with 17 points and Jared Johnson had a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds. Jerron Tatum and Brian Hernandez also reached double figures, scoring 12 and 11 respectively. IU Northwest finished 23-8.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Denecke joins Valpo staff: Pat Denecke has been hired as Valparaiso's offensive line coach. Denecke spent the past six years at Maine, coaching the offensive line and tight ends before serving as assistant head coach and run game coordinator. He also coached at Nevada (2013-16) and Bethany College in West Virginia (2010-13).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Valpo drops pair: Valparaiso lost twice at the Bluegrass Challenge in Lexington, Kentucky, falling 4-1 to Eastern Kentucky and 10-2 to the nationally ranked host Wildcats. Jaina Westphal had two hits, a run and a stolen base in the opener for the Beacons (8-9).
