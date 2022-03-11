Bears continue to reshape roster

More veterans apparently leaving Bears: The Bears are apparently releasing versatile running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen, who has been sidelined for nearly two years because of a knee injury. Cohen all but confirmed the move Friday on Twitter, posting, "How do I file for unemployment?" Also, the Chicago Sun-Times reported the team is cutting nose tackle Eddie Goldman and the Chicago Tribune reported linebacker Danny Trevathan will be let go. An All-Pro punt returner in 2018, Cohen hasn't played since Week 3 of the 2020 season. He tore the ACL in his right knee in a win at Atlanta — eight days after he signed a three-year contract extension worth up to $18.25 million with about $9.5 million guaranteed — and has since been sidelined. A fourth-round draft pick out of North Carolina A&T in 2017, Cohen ran for 1,101 yards and five touchdowns to go with 1,575 yards receiving and nine touchdown catches in 51 games.