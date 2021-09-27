Bears reassessing QB position and who calls plays

"When you don't have the success we had on offense yesterday, with a rookie quarterback in Justin, of course it keeps you up at night because you want to figure out why," Nagy said. "So we're looking at everything right now. Looking at everything — I think that's being completely honest with you, and real.

"I care about this situation immensely. Our players care. Our coaches care. So we gotta figure it out and we've got to figure it out fast."

Fields went 6 of 20 for 68 yards Sunday and took nine sacks. This came after he finished up a win over Cincinnati after Dalton's injury and went 6 of 13 for 60 yards.

Nagy doesn't see Fields as the one to blame for a passing attack now ranked last in the league.

"I wouldn't say that at all," Nagy said. "Again, I loved his preparation. I think he learned a lot through the week of practice that we had. I think he got better every day.

"And again, one of the things that we talked about for him moving through this process that he's going to go through is that there are going to be highs and lows. Now that was a low, a really low deal there. So we want to make sure that we're doing everything we can to put him in situations to where he's having success."

What's working